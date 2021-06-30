MINI Electric Pacesetter makes UK debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021

UK debut of the new MINI Electric Pacesetter inspired by John Cooper Works

Following its announcement in March, the MINI Electric Pacesetter inspired by John Cooper Works is making its UK debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The MINI Electric Pacesetter is an extreme version of the brand’s electric model, which has been designed and developed as the new Safety Car in the Formula E. It will take to the infamous Goodwood Hill Climb during the racing weekend with MINI ambassador Charlie Cooper, grandson of John Cooper who inspired the John Cooper Works division of MINI, at the wheel. It will also be available for a closer look at the First Glance Paddock.

On the MINI stand the full model line-up will be showcased, including the newly launched MINI Hatch, MINI Convertible and MINI Electric, alongside the MINI Countryman SUV and distinctive MINI Clubman.

MINI ambassador and rally legend Paddy Hopkirk, who famously won the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally in the classic Morris Mini Cooper S Mk1, will be available to meet the public and sign autographs on Saturday 10th July.

For the third year, Murdoch London will be joining MINI on the stand for the duration of the festival, offering complimentary grooming experiences by their handpicked expert barbers.

Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from Thursday 8th to Sunday 11th July 2021.

SOURCE: BMW Group