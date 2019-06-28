MG Motor UK adds Wakefield MG to burgeoning dealer portfolio

MG Motor UK is continuing to expand its franchised dealer network in West Yorkshire with the launch of Wakefield MG. As the fastest-growing manufacturer in the UK, the new dealership supports MG’s long-term growth strategy, which is expected to see 120 retailers operating by the end of 2020.

Situated in the heart of the city, Wakefield MG is part of the wider Cars2 dealer group, providing customers with great value, excellent service and extensive aftersales support since its launch in 2006.

The new seven-car MG showroom offers customers an outstanding experience from start to finish with a luxurious customer lounge and complimentary refreshments on offer. Alongside the extensive retail space, Wakefield MG offers a full service and maintenance facility in its state-of-the-art workshop. Fitted with cutting-edge equipment to support its prestige vehicle services, customers will also benefit from the expertise of a highly experienced team of technicians, fully certified to work on MG models.

Wakefield MG is also preparing to welcome the MG ZS EV into its showroom later this year, fitting electric charging points for customers to charge up when they visit. The dealership will also host a display of MG’s approved used vehicles.

Allan Otley, Managing Director of Wakefield MG, said: “We are thrilled to bring such an iconic British brand to Wakefield and into the Cars2 portfolio. Our showroom has the space and facilities needed to grow and expand alongside the brand, and we look forward to welcoming customers new and old to find out more about the MG range. As a group, we share MG’s passion for providing value for money without compromising on service and believe that this partnership will be valuable in helping both parties continue to grow.”

David Allington, Network Development Manager at MG Motor UK, said: “Wakefield MG is a great example of how MG is implementing its plan for strategic growth, reaching a new customer base in a previously unserved market. The new dealership expands our presence further in the north of England, offering customers the opportunity to purchase our vehicles with ease and provide existing owners access to our specialist service experts. We look forward to continue working with the Wakefield MG team and wish them the very best with their new dealership.”

With the full model line up on display, Wakefield MG can be found on Westgate, Wakefield, WF2 9R. For more information about the dealer, visit https://www.cars2.co.uk/new-cars/mg. To find your nearest MG dealership, visit www.mg.co.uk.

SOURCE: MG