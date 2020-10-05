MG charges ahead with best-ever UK sales month

Britain’s fastest-growing car brand and rapidly expanding EV marque is marking its best-ever month in the UK, having racked up 3,668 sales in September 2020 – an incredible increase of 169% compared with the same month in 2019.

With car sales across the UK down by a third year-on-year, MG is also the only mainstream brand to be forging ahead with growth – its astonishing September result sees the brand’s sales up by 52.1% year-on-year at 14,228 cars, with almost a third of the volume attributed to the zero-emissions MG ZS EV.

The company also broke its annual sales record in September with the 13,076th MG of 2020 – an MG ZS EV bought by 30 year-old Londoner Luke Walker – taking the brand over its 2019 sales total with more than a quarter of the year left to go.

The incredible growth comes at the same time as MG launches two all-new models that are destined to boost its performance further – the unique All New MG5 EV and the brand’s first PHEV, the MG HS Plug-in, both of which are available to order now.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK said “September was a staggeringly good month for MG in the UK. Firstly, we achieved our biggest ever sales month. In fact, our September result was almost 1,000 sales higher than our previous record month, March 2020.

“Secondly, within that record total, we sold 1,176 MG ZS EVs, meaning that almost one in three of the cars we sold were zero-emissions electric cars. No other mainstream manufacturer has performed so well. And thirdly, almost every MG dealer has sold more new cars so far this year than they did in the same period in 2019, an incredible result given that our showrooms were closed for almost three months. Our dealers have embraced the MG electric revolution and they’re now brilliantly placed to lead the industry’s shift to plug-in cars. They’ve invested, they’ve worked-hard and they’ve bought-in to our vision, and they deserve this success”.

MG currently has a network of 112 dealers with further expansion planned before the end of 2020.

SOURCE: MG