Mercedes relies on tires from Continental for all-electric EQB

OEM approval for the EcoContact 6 and WinterContact TS 850 P

Mercedes has opted for premium products from Continental to equip its new full electric SUV in the EQ family. The new EQB will come off the line on EcoContact 6 tires in 19 inches. Mercedes is also offering a high-safety Continental winter tire ex-factory: the WinterContact TS 850 P.

The EcoContact 6 summer tire is characterized by not only its outstanding energy efficiency but also its superior handling and brake performance. Continental has lowered the rolling resistance of the EcoContact 6 by 15 percent compared with the previous model. The specially developed rubber compound minimizes friction when the tire is in contact with the road surface, which means that the tire absorbs less energy and, in turn, rolling resistance is reduced. The EcoContact 6 recently showed off its energy efficiency as part of the summer tire test organized by German trade magazine Auto Zeitung (issue 6/22), in which it beat nine other tires from European, Asian and U.S. manufacturers in a rolling resistance test. In addition, the tire also offers excellent cornering stability even at high speeds. The tread profile constantly adapts to the road surface, ensuring a longer tire life.

Mercedes EQB customers can also opt for matching winter tires right when they place their orders. Here Continental offers the WinterContact TS 850 P. The tread of this tire line has numerous blocks and longitudinal sipes, providing improved traction and short braking distances on snow and wet road surfaces.

Continental tires with runflat technology for continued safe driving

The WinterContact TS 850 P for the Mercedes EQB comes as standard with Continental runflat technology, which is available for the EcoContact 6 on an optional basis as well. In case of tire damage, it prevents the sidewall from getting trapped between the road and the rim, in which case the tire can slip off. Drivers can thus continue for up to 80 kilometres to get to a workshop.

Automobile manufacturers all over the world rely on Continental as a leading tire supplier. In Europe, almost one in three cars rolls off the assembly line fitted with Continental tires. Continental supplies seven of the world’s ten most successful makers of electric vehicles with tires ex works.

SOURCE: Continental