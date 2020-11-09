Mercedes-Benz Vito captures the U.S. Vanlife scene

Mercedes-Benz is forging new paths in the U.S. with the Mercedes-Benz Vito. For the first time in the U.S., the brand with the three-pointed star is positioning its mid-size van as a basis for camper van conversions. In the U.S. the Vito is known as the Metris, which has been adapted to meet the local market requirements and demand from customers. For example, in the States it is only available with a petrol engine. Driverge Vehicle Innovations is one of the first U.S. manufacturers in the RV market to commit to the Vito (aka Metris) and in partnership with Mercedes-Benz has brought out the Metris Getaway. The pop top camper van is now available at dealerships.



“Vanlife is extremely popular worldwide – also in its country of origin, the United States. Increasingly, the trend is leaning back towards camper vans that are as suitable for everyday use as they are for travelling,” said Klaus Rehkugler, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Sales & Marketing. “We are now intensifying our efforts to meet this demand in the U.S. with our compact Vito midsize van in addition to our Sprinter large van. That is why we are partnering with manufacturers like Driverge to provide the Vito as a basis vehicle for their camper van conversions. Practiced in Europe for some time, this positioning is a first for us in the U.S.”

SOURCE: Daimler