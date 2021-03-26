Mercedes-Benz Vans is electrifying ambulance vehicles

The first fully electric ambulance transport vehicle based on the eSprinter

For a number of decades the special vehicles sector for ambulance, fire and police services has been an important area for Mercedes-Benz. Already in 1995, the Sprinter saw its first conversion into an ambulance and today occupies a large portion of the market for emergency vehicles in the health sector with its various body variants. During a pandemic, the need for reliable patient transport vehicles and emergency ambulances is particularly high. Mercedes-Benz Vans and its partner “Ambulanz Mobile GmbH & Co. KG” from Schönebeck in Saxony-Anhalt has used the eSprinter as the basis of its first fully electric vehicle for duties in the health sector.

With a range of 120 km[1] and a top speed of up to 120 km/h, the electrically powered ambulance transport vehicle isn’t just suitable for locally emission-free transport around town, but also in the greater urban area. Despite the installations necessary in the patient compartment, the electric ambulance transport vehicle doesn’t exceed the permissible gross weight of 3.5 tonnes. In this light, even drivers who only have a passenger car driving licence can carry out patient transport operations. To this end, the body has an especially weight-saving design, despite using high-quality materials. The electricity supply for the body is kept separate to that of the base vehicle, using two control units which operate independently of one another. Accordingly, the medical devices can be operated independently of the vehicle battery.

“Just as with our conventionally powered vehicles, the eVans from Mercedes-Benz also provide a good basis for sector-specific solutions. I’m pleased that we’ve been able to work together with our partner Ambulanz Mobile for the first time on an electric vehicle for patient transport applications. Not only will it ensure safe transport of people but it will now also do so locally emission-free, and with that, it will help reduce the ecological burden in urban areas as well,” affirms Sven Dannenmann, Head of the Application and Bodybuilder Centre at Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Hans-Jürgen Schwarz, Managing Director of Ambulanz Mobile GmbH & Co. KG says: “We’re very proud that Mercedes-Benz Vans has begun this project with us. It’s a challenge to bring one of the first fully electric ambulance transport vehicles onto the road. Our Specialist focus is on ensuring the electrical supply and the equipment in the rear can be operated independently of the base vehicle.”

In mid-March, the electric ambulance transport vehicle was handed over to the first customer in Bindow near Königs Wusterhausen. The van has entered operational testing within the “Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe” Christian aid organisation. As part of this process, the aid organisation will be closely supported by Ambulanz Mobile GmbH in order to integrate feedback from daily operations into the further development of the vehicle which is intended to be sold all over Europe.

Ambulanz Mobile GmbH – long-standing “Mercedes-Benz VanPartner”

For many years Mercedes-Benz Vans has been working closely with “Ambulanz Mobile GmbH” in the field of ambulance transport vehicles and emergency ambulances. One result of the innovative projects from this co-operation was the so-called “Wünschewagen” (Wish Wagon) for the ASB charitable aid agency. The project enables terminally ill people to fulfil one final wish, for example spending the day at the seaside or with their relatives. The vehicle is based on a regular patient transport vehicle, contains basic emergency medical equipment and leaves plenty of room for individual modifications in order to make the journey for each patient as pleasant and safe as possible.

[1] The actual range is dependent on the individual driving style, the road and traffic conditions, outside temperature, use of the climate control/heating system etc. and may differ from the value stated.

SOURCE: Daimler