Mercedes-Benz Cars at the Auto Shanghai 2019: World premiere for near-production show car and compact performance saloon

At the 18th Auto Shanghai, the inventor of the automobile is presenting, in addition to the new Concept GLB, another version of the Mercedes-AMG A 35 Saloon in a world premiere. Debuts on Chinese soil are celebrated by the EQC (power consumption combined: 22.2 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km, provisional figures)[i] and the new Mercedes-Benz GLE.

The online platform Mercedes me media allows everyone interested around the globe to be there live at the Mercedes-Benz Media Night on 15 April starting at 1.00 p.m. (CEST). The multi-angle live stream of the Media Night, the recording of the Mercedes-Benz Press Conference of 16 April and the media special about the Auto Shanghai 2019 will be available at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/AutoShanghai2019. Press materials, photos and videos relating to the new products are available via the constantly updated media hub.

Compact show car with SUV genes

The latest concept vehicle from the brand bearing the three-pointed star celebrates its world premiere in Shanghai. The Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB is characterised by its robust appearance and plenty of room for up to seven people. The powerful proportions from the world of compact SUVs and the generous interior space make it the ideal family vehicle and leisure companion.

Exclusively for China – Another version of the A 35 4MATIC Saloon

A new entry-level model to the world of Driving Performance from Mercedes-AMG also celebrates its world premiere: furthermore, a new variant of the A 35 4MATIC Saloon is built exclusively for the Chinese market. The four-door three-box design combines the brand’s hallmark sportiness with lots of room.

Progressive, dynamic, electric – the Mercedes-Benz EQC

The first Mercedes-Benz model of the EQ product and technology brand is on display in China for the first time. The EQC is characterised by, amongst other things, many trail-blazing design details and colour highlights typical of the brand. Inside and out, the crossover SUV embodies the design idiom of progressive luxury and is a pioneer of avant-garde electro aesthetics. The EQC is fitted with a new propulsion system developed from the ground up comprising a compact electrical powertrain (eATS) at the front axle and another at the rear axle. As a result, the EQC delivers the handling characteristics of an all-wheel-drive vehicle and puts an output of 300 kW and a peak torque of 765 Nm on the road. Thanks to a sophisticated operating strategy, the EQC has an electrical range of more than 450 km (as per NEDC, provisional figure)i.

Premium SUV in iconic Mercedes-Benz design

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE likewise celebrates its Chinese début. The SUV trendsetter is full of innovations. For example, the active suspension system E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL on a 48-volt basis is a world first. The driving assistance systems take another step forward and also a step up with Active Stop-and-Go Assist. The interior is even more spacious and comfortable, with a third seat row available on request. The infotainment system has larger screens, a full-colour head-up display with a resolution of 720 x 240 pixels, and MBUX Interior Assist, which can recognise hand and arm movements and supports operating intentions. The exterior design not only exudes presence and power, but at the same time also sets a new benchmark for aerodynamics in the SUV segment with C d values from 0.29.

Compact vehicles to super sporty cars – Five more China premieres

Further market premieres are celebrated at the Auto Shanghai 2019 by the compact Mercedes-Benz B-Class and A-Class 4MATIC including the long-wheelbase version, as well as by the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster (fuel consumption combined: 11.4-9.4 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 259-219 g/km)[ii] and the Mercedes-Benz E 53 Coupé (fuel consumption combined: 8.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 200 g/km)ii.

[i] Figures for power consumption and CO 2 emissions are provisional and were determined by the German Technical Service. The range figures are also provisional. EC type approval and a certificate of conformity with official figures are not yet available. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible.

[ii] The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the “NEDC CO 2 figures” according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. More information about the vehicles on offer, including the WLTP values, can be found for each country at www.mercedes-benz.com

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz Cars