Mercedes-Benz: Business avant-garde is also safety avant-garde: top marks for the EQE from Euro NCAP

"Very good" in the special rating for assistance systems[1] and five stars in the safety rating

The independent European safety organisation Euro NCAP has paid tribute to the very high safety level of the EQE in two respects: the EQE 350+ (WLTP: combined electric energy consumption: 18.7–15.9 kWh/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)[2] with optional Driving Assistance Package Plus and head-up display was awarded an overall rating of “very good” in the special evaluation for assistance systems. The EQE also achieved the maximum rating of five stars in the Euro NCAP safety rating, based on the standard specification.

“We are delighted with these two outstanding results, because they serve to prove that our assistance and safety concept, which is tailored to real accident scenarios, is just as effective in terms of standardised assessments,” says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, responsible for Development and Procurement. “At the same time, the EQE’s excellent Euro NCAP score confirms that accident protection at Mercedes-Benz is not a question of drive concept.”

The principles of Integral Safety, and of accident safety in particular, apply in the company irrespective of the platform. Like all other Mercedes-Benz models, the EQE therefore has a rigid passenger cell, special deformation zones and state-of-the-art restraint systems. In addition, Mercedes-Benz has developed a multi‑stage high-voltage safety concept. The protection concept provides a high degree of safety when driving, as well as both during and after a crash.

When it comes to the special rating for assistance systems, Euro NCAP takes as its basis the most comprehensive equipment level with assistance systems, so in the case of the EQE the optional Driving Assistance Package Plus. This includes the systems Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Traffic Jam Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Brake Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist as well as PRE-SAFE® PLUS and PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side.

Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) is an organisation made up of European transport ministries, automobile clubs and insurance associations. The organisation conducts crash tests and other safety evaluations. For its special rating for assistance systems, Euro NCAP has developed dedicated test and assessment protocols that are divided into two main areas: assistance competence, based on the balance between driver involvement and vehicle support, and safety backup. The latter includes the response in the event of system malfunctions, interventions if the driver fails to react and system support to help with collision avoidance. In the two sub-areas of assistance competence and safety backup, the EQE achieved 85 and 100 percent – the highest results achieved so far. The Euro NCAP safety rating is based on the categories occupant safety, child safety, pedestrian protection and assistance systems.

[1] The driving assistance and safety systems from Mercedes-Benz are aids and do not relieve drivers of their responsibility. It is essential that the notes in the Owner’s Manual, and the system limits described there, are observed.

[2]The electric energy consumption was determined on the basis of Directive 2017/1151/EU.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz