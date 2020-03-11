Mercedes-AMG GT4: a new edition of a successful model

Following the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG presents the further development of its globally successful GT4 model for the tenth anniversary season of its Customer Racing Programme. The new Mercedes-AMG GT4 (model year 2020) features new design characteristics and technical optimisations that, among others, enhance the endurance racing performance. Thanks to improved engine and brake cooling, the new Mercedes-AMG GT4 is also able to reliably bring its top performance to the track in extremely hot conditions. Once the homologation has been completed, the first examples of the new model will be delivered in March, 2020.

New Mercedes-AMG GT4 to continue success story in GT4 segment

Design facelift and numerous technical optimisations

First new vehicle deliveries and update kits from March, 2020

363 races, 137 podium finishes, 151 class wins and 53 overall wins: the record of the Mercedes-AMG GT4 since its market launch in 2018 is quite impressive. In the past two years, the ‘little brother’ of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 advanced to one of the most successful cars in the booming GT4 segment worldwide. So far, the performance and sports car brand from Affalterbach has delivered more than 120 examples of the race car to Customer Racing Teams all over the world. With the new edition of the GT4 that will be racing globally at tracks from March 2020 onwards, Mercedes-AMG even further extends the already high level of competitiveness of its successful model.

Improved brake and engine cooling

The particular advantages of the new Mercedes-AMG GT4 can be found in its optimised brake cooling around the front axle as well as enhanced engine cooling. Both the enlarged brake air inlet as well as the dimensionally stable brake air lines with larger diameter prevent the brake components from overheating. As a result, they ensure better driveability as well as considerably reduced wear of the brakes that are under particular load during endurance races. Thanks to a new carbon brake air duct, adapted heat protection and optimised brake calliper adapters, the airflow through the thermally affected parts has been improved. A newly developed brake disc on the front axle, aimed at reliability and longevity, complements the optimised brake cooling. The re-arranged oil cooler contributes to an even more effective cooling of the proven AMG 4.0 litre V8 biturbo engine, just like the new carbon exhaust air duct and the newly shaped edge on the bonnet, made of natural fibre enforced material. As a result, the Mercedes-AMG GT4 can reliably deliver its performance, even in extremely hot conditions.

New light concept

The update of the Mercedes-AMG GT4 also includes optimised head and rear lights, identical to the corresponding units on the Mercedes-AMG GT3. Their design is in line with the current Mercedes-AMG GT road cars. Next to the fresh facelift look, the new light concept also comes with a practical purpose: the new LED high performance headlights provide considerably better illumination of the track. In darkness or in poor visibility, this leads to decisive advantages for the drivers in terms of safety and performance.

Optimises handling for the teams

Another optimisation are the modified track rods on the rear axle that are also similar to those used on the new GT3 model and that come with a significantly extended longevity. As a result, the Mercedes-AMG GT4 that has, among others, already racked up three class wins in the Nürburgring 24-hour race, is even better prepared for endurance races in the toughest conditions. The integration of an enlarged brake fluid tank, optimised with the particular requirements in endurance races in mind, is also one of the novelties of the Mercedes-AMG GT4 for the year 2020.

Highest safety standards

In addition to the further development of the exterior and the vehicle technology, there is also a range of qualities that the Mercedes-AMG GT4 has stood out for from its earliest days, such as, for instance, the particularly high safety standards of the vehicle. The roll cage of high-tensile steel has been bolted to the aluminium space frame and a recovery hatch has been integrated into the roof of the car. The carbon driver safety cell with integrated headrest provides a considerably higher level of protection than usual race seats. A powerful fire extinguishing system complements the comprehensive safety concept. User- and service friendliness are also the characteristics of the proven competition electronics of the Mercedes-AMG GT4. For instance, the car comes with a competition-specific traction control and a multi-adjustable ABS. They are based on GT3 technology, just like the sequential competition gearbox with adjustable differential. The suspension with double wishbones and shock absorbers with adjustable bounce and rebound ensures a highly precise handling with unmistakable response. The innovative torque control of the V8 biturbo engine is a guarantee for accuracy and exact driveability. Drivers of all skill levels quickly build up confidence in the vehicle as a result.

Market launch in the 2020 motorsport season

The market launch of the new Mercedes-AMG GT4 will follow in March, 2020 once the homologation has been completed. Orders for new cars can be placed with immediate effect. As the basic construction and the key components of the new edition of the GT4 are based on the current model, all the Mercedes-AMG GT4 built so far can be brought to the level of the new homologation (valid from March, 2020) without limitation and any problems thanks to a cost-effective update package.

Stefan Wendl, head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing: “When we entered the GT4 segment two years ago, it was our aim to build a car that was capable of winning right away. Looking at the achievements of the Mercedes-AMG GT4, we have succeeded in doing so in an impressive way. In order to enable our Customer Racing Teams to accomplish such top achievements at the race track in the future as well and to be prepared in the best way for the challenges in newly entered markets like Asia and South America, we have now decided to update the Mercedes-AMG GT4. The new edition combines performance, safety and economical aspects like no other car in this segment and has been tailor-made to meet the requirements of the customer teams. With its powerful V8 biturbo engine, the new Mercedes-AMG GT4 also guarantees plenty of fun away from the major international racing stage, be it during track days or in race series with open classes. The course for a successful future in the GT4 category has been set.”

1The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the “NEDC CO 2 figures” according to Article 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures.

Technical specifications of the new Mercedes-AMG GT4**:

Engine AMG 4.0 litre V8 biturbo engine Capacity 3,982 cm3 Power up to 350 kW (476 hp)** Max. torque up to 630 Nm** Transmission transaxle construction: front engine, gearbox on the rear axle, connected by Torque Tube Gearbox sequential AMG 6-speed competition gearbox with mechanical (adjustable) self-locking differential and magnesium casing, shift paddles on the steering wheel, pneumatically operated Bodywork aluminium space frame;

roll cage of high-tensile steel;

bodywork with carbon elements Safety carbon driver safety cell to latest FIA standards; individual seat foaming and integrated headrest as well as recovery hatch in the roof; high-performance motorsport fire extinguisher system Suspension aluminium double wishbones front and rear; shock absorbers with adjustable bounce and rebound; new robust track rods Electronics motorsport electronics with new torque control;

optimised driver aid systems: AMG TRACTION CONTROL, competition ABS, Race-Start Control; service-friendly durable motorsport wiring Steering electro mechanical power steering Brakes Competition brake system with adjustable ABS;

self-ventilating composite brake discs; optimised cooling with enlarged brake air intake and dimensionally stable brake air lines; newly developed brake discs front; new carbon brake air duct and optimised brake calliper adapter; enlarged brake fluid tank; 6 pistons front, 4 pistons rear;brake disc diameter 390 mm front / 355 mm rear Wheels AMG light alloy wheels, 11×18“, forged Tyres front: 305/660-18 / rear: 305/680-18 Weight < 1,390 kg** Length / width / height 4,619 mm / 1,996 mm / 1,284 mm Wheel base 2,630 mm Fuel tank capacity 120 l (motorsport safety tank) Acceleration 0-100 km/h under 4 s** Top speed over 250 km/h** Price 209,000.00 Euros (ex Affalterbach, VAT not included)

**depending on balance of performance classification

SOURCE: Daimler