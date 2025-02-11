McLaren Automotive partners with Department for Education in launching Skills Drive competition to fuel the next generation of engineering talent

New Skills Drive competition, launched by McLaren Automotive and the Department for Education, encourages experienced engineers to discover opportunities in further education (FE)

McLaren Automotive is partnering with The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign to launch an exciting new competition – Skills Drive. The competition aims to fuel a passion among experienced industry professionals to teach in further education, share their skills, and accelerate the next generation of talent.

Engineering and automotive FE teachers from across England are encouraged to enter by 25 February. FE teachers are invited to showcase how they share their skills to inspire other industry professionals and be in with a chance of competing in an exclusive final competition at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking; home to supercar manufacturer McLaren Automotive and the McLaren Formula 1 team.

Three shortlisted FE teachers will be invited to form a team of students to take to the final stage. All finalists will be invited to MTC for a tour of McLaren’s iconic headquarters and to take part in a series of challenges to determine the winning team.

If you have real world industry skills, you could already have what it takes to teach in FE and shape the next generation of talent in your field. FE is any formal learning for those aged 16+ that is not a degree. From automotive to engineering, and from construction to healthcare and beyond – whatever your skills and experience, there’s likely a course in FE to match them.

Industry professionals’ experience and skills are highly valued in FE. With part-time contracts readily available many FE teachers retain their existing career and shift gear, or pivot their career, to teach alongside their current job.

McLaren Automotive and The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign is designed to inspire more industry professionals across the engineering and automotive sectors, and beyond, to consider sharing their skills through teaching in FE. Prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree to start teaching in further education aren’t always necessary. You can complete teacher training on the job, meaning you can begin earning straight away.

“Our people are our greatest assets. At McLaren we are committed to building a pipeline of talent and work extensively with FE colleges on the skills we need now and for the future. We’re excited to be partnering with the Teach in Further Education campaign to deliver the Skills Drive competition and celebrate the brilliant FE teachers from across the country who work to nurture and drive talent into our innovative sector.” Michael Leiters, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive “Fuelling the next generation of talent through excellent further education teaching is vital to drive forward our country’s most successful industries. FE teaching offers experienced professionals a chance to shift gear and inspire the next generation of talent in their field. We’re excited to work with McLaren to celebrate the nation’s brilliant FE teachers and inspire more to join them.” Jacqui Smith, Minister of State for Skills

SOURCE: McLaren