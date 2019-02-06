Mazda sales continue to grow across Europe in third quarter

Mazda Motor Corporation today announced its global sales and financial results for the first nine months of fiscal 2018-19, selling a total of 1,170,000 units around the world during this period.

Demand for the company’s crossover models remained strong and the introduction of several updated models – Mazda6, CX-3 and MX-5 – drove sales momentum towards the end of first nine months.

As in first half of the fiscal year, the ASEAN region saw the highest year-on-year increase in vehicle sales in the nine months from 1 April to 31 December, with unit sales up 26% to 104,000 and Japan contributed to the growth with a 7.0% lift in sales to 150,000 units. North America sold 320,000 units, maintaining a stable level year-on-year. Sales in Europe* were 196,000 units, up 2.0% year-on-year, with strong growth continuing in Spain with 16,000 vehicles sold (+10.0%) and the UK with 25,000 units (+6.0%). Sales in Europe were driven by the Mazda2 and the Mazda CX-5, up 8.0% and 15.0% year-on-year respectively.

Mazda’s sales performance during the first nine months brought in revenue of ¥2,622.6 billion (€20.3 billion**), resulting in an operating profit of ¥59.6 billion (€462.0 million**) and net income of ¥37.0 billion (€286.8 million**).

Closely monitoring the environment on an ongoing basis, Mazda’s full-year forecast has been revised to reflect the current status of sales volume and exchange rate assumptions. The full-year forecast of global sales volume is now 1,569,000 (previously 1,617,000) and operating profit of ¥80 billion (€625.0 million; previously ¥70 billion) and net income of ¥55 billion (€429.7 million; previously ¥50 billion).

With the next generation of products from Mazda currently being launched, which started with the all-new Mazda3 revealed at the Los Angeles Motor Show in November 2018 and will continue with the new crossover being revealed at the Geneva International Motor Show in March, the company anticipates this growth to continue during 2019.

* Including Russia

** Source: Mazda Motor Corporation’s Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019; euro figures for the first nine months were calculated at €1 = ¥129, euro figures for the full-year forecast were calculated at €1 = ¥128

SOURCE: Mazda