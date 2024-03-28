Mazda production and sales results for February 2024

I. Production

BreakdownFebruary 2024Jan – Feb 2024
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles65,635-9.4119,300-13.5
Total65,635-9.4119,300-13.5
OVERSEAS PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles34,577+9.071,922+11.7
Total34,577+9.071,922+11.7
GLOBAL PRODUCTIONPassenger Vehicles100,212-3.8191,222-5.5
Total100,212-3.8191,222-5.5

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in February 2024 decreased 9.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in February 2024]

CX-5: 29,357 units (up 4.1% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,082 units (down 23.2%)
CX-30: 7,342 units (down 12.4%)
2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in February 2024 increased 9.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production key models in February 2024]

CX-30: 13,443 units (up 6.9% year on year)
CX-50: 8,929 units (up 115.6%)
MAZDA3: 4,663 units (down 24.4%)

II. Domestic Sales

BreakdownFebruary 2024Jan – Feb 2024
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALESPassenger Vehicles12,007-25.821,655-30.1
Commercial Vehicles851-21.21,674-19.2
Registration Total9,356-33.516,580-38.2
Micro-mini Total3,502+10.26,749+8.1
Total12,858-25.523,329-29.4

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in February 2024 decreased 25.5% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.1% (down 1.1 points year on year), with a 3.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 1.0 points) and a 3.7% total market share (down 0.3 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in February 2024]

CX-5: 1,541 units (up 27.4% year on year)
CX-3: 1,415 units (up 115.4%)
CX-30: 1,336 units (down 39.7%)

III. Exports

BreakdownFebruary 2024Jan – Feb 2024
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
EXPORTSPassenger Vehicles56,338-7.1100,146-11.6
North America25,169-14.038,335-23.1
Europe13,170-10.729,936+6.9
Oceania4,873-17.310,066-21.6
Others13,126+22.121,809-3.9
Total56,338-7.1100,146-11.6

Mazda’s export volume in February 2024 decreased 7.1% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, and Oceania.

[Exports of key models in February 2024]

CX-5: 27,899 units (up 9.4% year on year)
MAZDA3: 7,312 units (down 17.6%)
CX-30: 5,142 units (up 2.7%)

SOURCE: Mazda

