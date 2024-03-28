Mazda production and sales results for February 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for February 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for February 2024 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown February 2024 Jan – Feb 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 65,635 -9.4 119,300 -13.5 Total 65,635 -9.4 119,300 -13.5 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 34,577 +9.0 71,922 +11.7 Total 34,577 +9.0 71,922 +11.7 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 100,212 -3.8 191,222 -5.5 Total 100,212 -3.8 191,222 -5.5

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in February 2024 decreased 9.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in February 2024]

CX-5: 29,357 units (up 4.1% year on year)

MAZDA3: 8,082 units (down 23.2%)

CX-30: 7,342 units (down 12.4%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in February 2024 increased 9.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production key models in February 2024]

CX-30: 13,443 units (up 6.9% year on year)

CX-50: 8,929 units (up 115.6%)

MAZDA3: 4,663 units (down 24.4%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown February 2024 Jan – Feb 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 12,007 -25.8 21,655 -30.1 Commercial Vehicles 851 -21.2 1,674 -19.2 Registration Total 9,356 -33.5 16,580 -38.2 Micro-mini Total 3,502 +10.2 6,749 +8.1 Total 12,858 -25.5 23,329 -29.4

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in February 2024 decreased 25.5% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.1% (down 1.1 points year on year), with a 3.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 1.0 points) and a 3.7% total market share (down 0.3 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in February 2024]

CX-5: 1,541 units (up 27.4% year on year)

CX-3: 1,415 units (up 115.4%)

CX-30: 1,336 units (down 39.7%)

III. Exports

Breakdown February 2024 Jan – Feb 2024 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 56,338 -7.1 100,146 -11.6 North America 25,169 -14.0 38,335 -23.1 Europe 13,170 -10.7 29,936 +6.9 Oceania 4,873 -17.3 10,066 -21.6 Others 13,126 +22.1 21,809 -3.9 Total 56,338 -7.1 100,146 -11.6

Mazda’s export volume in February 2024 decreased 7.1% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, and Oceania.

[Exports of key models in February 2024]

CX-5: 27,899 units (up 9.4% year on year)

MAZDA3: 7,312 units (down 17.6%)

CX-30: 5,142 units (up 2.7%)

SOURCE: Mazda