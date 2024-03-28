Mazda production and sales results for February 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for February 2024 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|February 2024
|Jan – Feb 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|65,635
|-9.4
|119,300
|-13.5
|Total
|65,635
|-9.4
|119,300
|-13.5
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|34,577
|+9.0
|71,922
|+11.7
|Total
|34,577
|+9.0
|71,922
|+11.7
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|100,212
|-3.8
|191,222
|-5.5
|Total
|100,212
|-3.8
|191,222
|-5.5
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in February 2024 decreased 9.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in February 2024]
CX-5: 29,357 units (up 4.1% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,082 units (down 23.2%)
CX-30: 7,342 units (down 12.4%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in February 2024 increased 9.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production key models in February 2024]
CX-30: 13,443 units (up 6.9% year on year)
CX-50: 8,929 units (up 115.6%)
MAZDA3: 4,663 units (down 24.4%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|February 2024
|Jan – Feb 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|12,007
|-25.8
|21,655
|-30.1
|Commercial Vehicles
|851
|-21.2
|1,674
|-19.2
|Registration Total
|9,356
|-33.5
|16,580
|-38.2
|Micro-mini Total
|3,502
|+10.2
|6,749
|+8.1
|Total
|12,858
|-25.5
|23,329
|-29.4
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in February 2024 decreased 25.5% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.1% (down 1.1 points year on year), with a 3.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 1.0 points) and a 3.7% total market share (down 0.3 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in February 2024]
CX-5: 1,541 units (up 27.4% year on year)
CX-3: 1,415 units (up 115.4%)
CX-30: 1,336 units (down 39.7%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|February 2024
|Jan – Feb 2024
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|56,338
|-7.1
|100,146
|-11.6
|North America
|25,169
|-14.0
|38,335
|-23.1
|Europe
|13,170
|-10.7
|29,936
|+6.9
|Oceania
|4,873
|-17.3
|10,066
|-21.6
|Others
|13,126
|+22.1
|21,809
|-3.9
|Total
|56,338
|-7.1
|100,146
|-11.6
Mazda’s export volume in February 2024 decreased 7.1% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, and Oceania.
[Exports of key models in February 2024]
CX-5: 27,899 units (up 9.4% year on year)
MAZDA3: 7,312 units (down 17.6%)
CX-30: 5,142 units (up 2.7%)
SOURCE: Mazda