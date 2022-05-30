Mazda: production and sales results for April 2022

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for April 2022.

I. Production

Breakdown Apr 2022 Jan – Apr 2022 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 30,146 -52.6 223,985 -24.5 Total 30,146 -52.6 223,985 -24.5 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 16,529 -44.2 105,770 -16.0 Commercial Vehicles 0 – 0 -100.0 Total 16,529 -44.2 105,770 -19.3 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 46,675 -49.9 329,755 -22.0 Commercial Vehicles 0 – 0 -100.0 Total 46,675 -49.9 329,755 -22.9

Note 1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

Note 2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in April 2022 decreased 52.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in April 2022]

CX-5: 15,026 units (down 44.1% year on year)

CX-30: 3,426 units (down 44.8%)

MAZDA3: 3,203 units (down 64.4%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in April 2022 decreased 44.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in April 2022]

CX-30: 5,026 units (down 37.6% year on year)

MAZDA3: 3,505 units (down 61.2%)

MAZDA2: 3,005 units (down 14.3%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown Apr 2022 Jan – Apr 2022 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 7,028 -14.8 57,762 -13.7 Commercial Vehicles 725 -23.7 4,037 -20.6 Registration Total 5,523 -18.9 51,405 -13.0 Micro-mini Total 2,230 -6.6 10,394 -19.5 Total 7,753 -15.7 61,799 -14.2

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in April 2022 decreased 15.7% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.1% (down 0.1 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 2.6% total market share (unchanged).

[Domestic sales of key models in April 2022]

CX-5: 1,562 units (up 59.1% year on year)

MAZDA2: 1,125 units (down 21.2%)

MAZDA3: 532 units (down 0.6%)

III. Exports

Breakdown Apr 2022 Jan – Apr 2022 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 30,850 -49.7 183,972 -24.4 North America 12,643 -58.9 83,446 -11.4 Europe 6,689 -29.9 30,401 -37.1 Oceania 3,283 -65.3 26,492 -25.8 Others 8,235 -28.8 43,633 -33.1 Total 30,850 -49.7 183,972 -24.4

Mazda’s export volume in April 2022 decreased 49.7% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in April 2022]

CX-5: 17,508 units (down 41.0% year on year)

MAZDA3: 3,349 units (down 55.8%)

CX-9: 2,362 units (down 60.2%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown Apr 2022 Jan – Apr 2022 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 7,753 -15.7 61,799 -14.2 U.S.A 30,093 -3.3 112,361 -1.8 China 5,269 -65.4 41,122 -36.9 Europe 10,743 -36.5 53,917 -10.1 Others 34,387 -17.5 140,099 -12.6 Overseas Sales 80,492 -23.3 347,499 -13.1 Total 88,245 -22.7 409,298 -13.2

Mazda’s global sales volume in April 2022 decreased 22.7% year on year due to decreased sales mainly in China, Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in April 2022]

CX-5: 32,589 units (down 5.4% year on year)

CX-30: 14,339 units (down 25.8%)

MAZDA3: 13,510 units (down 29.5%)

SOURCE: Mazda