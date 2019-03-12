Mazda Motor Europe announces new President & CEO

Mazda Motor Europe (MME) has today announced that effective 1st April 2019, Yasuhiro Aoyama, currently Managing Executive Officer at Mazda Motor Corporation in Japan, will become President & CEO of MME succeeding Jeff Guyton, who will become President of Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) having led the European business since 2009.

Announcing the changes, Akira Marumoto, Representative Director, President & CEO of Mazda said:

“As Mazda moves forward with its new generation products, including the recent launch of the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30, it is the right time to put into action management changes we have been planning in North America and Europe, two regions vital to our continued growth.

“North America is Mazda’s largest region in terms of sales and profits. We are also currently building a new assembly plant jointly with Toyota, and making substantial investments, together with dealer partners, in building our brand. Jeff Guyton has built a great team in Europe which has delivered profitable growth, a strong brand, and great relationships with dealer partners in the region. We are delighted he will be taking on his new role at this important time for our business. I am also very pleased that Yasuhiro Aoyama will take up his new position to continue to lead the strong team in Europe.”

Commenting on his appointment, Yasuhiro Aoyama said:

“For many years I have worked with Jeff Guyton and his team. I am looking forward to working more closely with the great team in Leverkusen and in all our European markets to ensure a robust and bright future for Europe. It is an exciting time for Mazda globally and as well in Europe. Europe will continue to be the centre of Mazda’s heart and my aim is to leverage all of the intelligence and expertise from across our business to ensure our success continues.”

Commenting on his move to the US, Jeff Guyton said:

“It has been a real honour to lead a great team at MME for the last ten years and I am very excited about returning to the US at this time in Mazda’s brand journey. Together, in Europe, we have punched above our weight to accomplish many fantastic things during this period. I leave knowing our business here is in the best of hands.”

As a result of these changes, Masahiro Moro, currently President & CEO of MNAO, will become Chairman & CEO of the company, newly overseeing Mazda operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

All three executives continue to serve concurrently as officers of Mazda Motor Corporation in Japan.

Source: Mazda