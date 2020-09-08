Maserati: Only a few hours to go until the “MMXX: Time to be Audacious” event

For Maserati, this is the moment focused towards the future with new cars, innovations and revolutionary projects.

There are now only a few hours left before the “MMXX: Time to be Audacious” event that will turn the spotlight on Maserati on the global stage of mobility.

On Wednesday 9th September, it will be possible to watch the event at the Modena Circuit via a live stream on the brand’s website (houseof.maserati.com) in five different languages: English, Italian, Spanish, Korean and Japanese.

The connection will be live from 20:35 CEST on 9 September.

The New Maserati Era will begin and the new Maserati MC20 super sports car will be unveiled as a world premiere, the first model in this chapter of the brand’s history.

The super sports car, 100% developed and engineered by Maserati, will be built at the historic plant on Viale Ciro Menotti, which has been completely modernised with new production and painting lines, and with the innovative Engine Lab. The Maserati MC20 will also bring the Trident Brand back to the world of racing.

SOURCE: Maserati