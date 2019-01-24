Maruti Suzuki partners Government of Haryana to set up State’s first Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM)

Over 500 youth to benefit annually

Company to make initial investment of Rs 7 crore to set up the model ITI

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Government of Haryana to set up Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM), a model ITI, at Uncha Majra village in Gurugram district.

The MoA was signed by Mr Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Skill Development & Industrial Training, Government of Haryana and Mr A K Tomer, Executive Director, Corporate Planning, Maruti Suzuki.

JIM Uncha Majra will be equipped with modern classrooms and latest training tools and equipment, including mini vehicle assembly line. Industry experts will impart training in eight trades related to automobile manufacturing, maintenance and service. Besides the core curriculum prescribed by NCVT, JIM will groom students in values of safety, quality, discipline, punctuality, Kaizen and other Japanese shop floor practices.

Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) is born out of a collaboration between the Governments of Japan and India to create a pool of skilled manpower for manufacturing in India. It follows from a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed in 2016 between Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Government of Japan (METI) and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India (MSDE), for a “Manufacturing Skill Transfer Promotion Programme” to train 30,000 youths in India over 10 years.

Government of Haryana has provided land and building for the JIM at Uncha Majra. Maruti Suzuki will provide equipment, training modules and trained teachers, and will manage the institute.

Mr. A. K. Tomer, Executive Director, Corporate Planning, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are happy to partner with the Government of Haryana to set up the State’s first Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing, a model ITI. Maruti Suzuki shares the Haryana Government’s commitment to train and develop youth so that they can benefit from the growing economic opportunities in the State. While the State Government has provided land and building, Maruti Suzuki will offer latest equipment and tools, employ industry experts as trainers and ensure students are trained in quality, safety, discipline, kaizen and other Japanese practices so that they are employable and have a sound long-term career.”

Mr. A. K. Tomer added: “Maruti Suzuki’s first JIM at Mehsana, Gujarat has been highly appreciated. Our objective is that JIM Uncha Majra would not only benefit the students directly, but also contribute to overall skill development in Haryana.”

The first JIM by Maruti Suzuki was setup at Mehsana, Gujarat in 2017. JIM Uncha Majra expected to start its first session by August 2019, will be the first in Haryana. Nearly 500 youth will be trained at this state-of-the-art model ITI.

Committed to effectively contribute to Skill Development in India, Maruti Suzuki supports over 110 government ITIs across the country to impart industry relevant skills to youth and make them employable.

JIM Uncha Majra is spread over 5 acres and has 14 classrooms and 8 practical workshops. It will offer courses in eight NCVT trades including Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Mechanic Auto Body Painting, Mechanic Auto Body Repair, Welder, Fitter, Electrician, Mechanic Diesel Engine and Mechanic Mechatronics.

JIM Uncha Majra will be located near the automobile hub of Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad and Bhiwadi and will provide the youth with the skills to benefit from this economic opportunity. Maruti Suzuki will initially invest over 7 crores to set up the JIM.

Source: Maruti Suzuki