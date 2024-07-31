Maruti Suzuki financial results: Quarter 1 (April-June), FY 2024-25

The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited today approved the financial results for the period April-June, FY 2024-25 (Quarter 1)

The Company sold a total of 521,868 vehicles during the quarter, higher by 4.8% compared to the same period previous year.

In the Quarter, the sales in the domestic market stood at 451,308 units, up by 3.8% over that in Q1FY24. The export sales were at 70,560 units, a growth of 11.6% over Q1FY24.

During the Quarter, the Company registered net sales of INR 338,753 million as against INR 308,452 million in Quarter 1 of FY 2023-24.

The net profit for the Quarter rose to INR 36,499 million from INR 24,851 million in Q1FY24, a growth of 46.9%. This was broadly on account of cost reduction efforts, favourable commodity prices and foreign exchange.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki