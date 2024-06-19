Marelli selects TomTom to enhance in-vehicle infotainment solutions

TomTom’s Digital Cockpit SDK will be pre-integrated into Marelli’s LeanConnect platform that supports automakers globally

TomTom, the location technology specialist, today announced it will join forces with Marelli, a leading mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector, to offer enhanced in-vehicle infotainment solutions to automakers worldwide.

Marelli’s “Lean” platforms enhance automotive hardware and software design by offering high-performing, cost-effective solutions. A key product is the LeanConnect cockpit, a hardware solution that combines the cluster, in-vehicle infotainment, and telematics into one product. By pre-integrating TomTom’s Digital Cockpit SDK, Marelli offers customers a fully customizable solution that includes TomTom’s industry-leading navigation, traffic information, and EV services.

In addition, TomTom’s Digital Cockpit SDK includes the most important infotainment applications off-the-shelf, fully developed, and tested. Its modular architecture and customization tools provide carmakers, system integrators, software development companies, and content providers with an open and secure environment to focus on developing software and apps for a unique branded experience.

“At Marelli, we’re committed to developing technology that puts the power of personalization in the hands of automakers and vehicle owners,” said Nathanael Sladek, Vice President of Electronic Systems Strategy and Product Management, Marelli. “Combining TomTom’s software and industry-leading navigation and technology with our expertise, we can offer our customers an affordable, complete, and customizable solution that addresses modern automotive needs while improving their drivers’ in-vehicle experience.”

“It’s our shared vision to drive innovation and provide our customers and their drivers with even better solutions,” said Benoit Joly, Senior Vice President of Automotive Sales, TomTom. “Together, we’re addressing the most pressing challenges surrounding the digital cockpit today and enabling automakers to transform the in-vehicle experience for drivers in more efficient, sustainable, and unique ways.”

SOURCE: TomTom