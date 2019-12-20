Marelli further strengthens advisory board through new appointment

Following the creation of its external advisory board in October this year, leading automotive supplier, Marelli, today announced that Dr. Jan Becker will become the second market expert to join the Advisory Board.

Dr. Becker has over 20 years’ experience in vehicle automation and is currently CEO and Co-Founder of Apex.AI, Inc., which offers safe and certified software for autonomous mobility systems. Since 2010, he is also appointed lecturer at Stanford University on subjects relating to the future of automobiles and automated driving. Holding numerous awards for his contribution to the field of vehicle automation, he is a recognized academic, delivering over 40 publications, book chapters, invited talks and keynotes on the subject; and is an active member on various boards and technical committees in the field of vehicle automation.

From 2002 until 2015, Dr. Becker held a number of roles within the Bosch Group, beginning his career in Germany as a Senior Research Engineer in Corporate Research Vehicle Safety and Assistance Systems. He then relocated to Bosch North America, where he was Engineering Director for Software for Automated Driving. From 2016 to 2017, he was Senior Director for Autonomous Driving at Faraday Future.

Dr. Becker served as a member of the Board of Governors of the IEEE Intelligent Transportation Systems Society from 2014 to 2016, as Industry Chair for IEEE Intelligent Vehicles Symposium 2017; was part of World Mobility Leadership Forum 2016; and served as a member of the Board of Directors of Silicon Valley Robotics from 2012 to 2014.

Beda Bolzenius, CEO, Marelli Group, said, “I’m delighted that Jan Becker will join the Marelli Advisory Board. We created The Advisory Board to provide specialist counsel and insights and ongoing strategic advice to the Marelli Board. Dr. Becker’s extensive system knowledge and understanding of complex automotive, robotic, and artificial intelligence systems will be a great advantage to Marelli as we continue to strengthen our position to compete and thrive as a global Tier 1 supplier.”

