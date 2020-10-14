Mahindra introduces Android Auto, Apple CarPlay in the top-end variants of the Scorpio

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, has introduced new features of Android Auto and Car Play in the top-end variants of its popular SUV Scorpio.

The tech upgrade ushers it into the modern era of connected motoring & is a great value addition. It will also create a safer & more convenient driving experience for customers.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay helps organise key information from the driver’s device in a user-friendly manner on the infotainment system’s screen. The driver is able to access the device, via voice or steering-mounted controls, without taking his hands off the wheel. This minimizes distraction and allows the driver to focus on the road.

The upgrade will be available on the S9 and S11 variants, the top end of the Scorpio range. These new features will be offered to the consumers without any additional price and will be part of the regular product upgrade.

SOURCE: Mahindra