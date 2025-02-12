Lyten secures domestically sourced sulfur to supply its US lithium-sulfur manufacturing facilities

Lyten signs agreements with US-based California Sulphur Company and a Port of Stockton company to supply sulfur to its Lithium-Sulfur manufacturing facilities in San Jose and San Leandro, California, and to the Reno, Nevada, gigafactory

Lyten, the supermaterial applications company and world leader in lithium-sulfur battery manufacturing, announced further progress in building its US supply chain to meet rapidly growing demand for its Lithium-Sulfur batteries. Lyten has signed agreements with California Sulphur Company, at the Port of Los Angeles, and a Port of Stockton company to supply domestically sourced, industrial-grade sulfur to Lyten’s manufacturing facilities in San Jose, CA, San Leandro, CA, and its recently announced Reno, NV, gigafactory.

Sulfur is an abundantly available, locally sourced material used in Lithium-Sulfur batteries. Sulfur replaces mined minerals like nickel, manganese, cobalt, and iron that make up today’s batteries, eliminating reliance on complex global supply chains currently dominated by China and eliminating the risk of current and future tariffs. Battery materials for lithium-ion batteries typically travel 30,000 to 50,000 miles during sourcing and manufacturing. Lyten Lithium-Sulfur’s primary ingredient, sulfur, can be sourced and processed less than 100 miles from Lyten’s manufacturing facilities.

Dan Cook, Lyten Co-Founder and CEO stated, “The US needs an alternative to lithium-ion batteries. Batteries are critical to the functioning of our energy grid, powering satellites, supporting our military, ensuring competitiveness of US companies, and powering new forms of transportation. Today, the supply of nearly every lithium-ion battery is controlled by a single country, creating an enormous vulnerability for the US. Lyten’s Lithium-Sulfur batteries use local materials, are fully manufactured in the US, and are cost competitive because of low-cost sulfur.”

The use of low-cost sulfur creates a battery cathode that is 40% lighter weight than lithium-ion, which requires nickel, manganese and cobalt (NMC), and 70% lighter weight than Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), which currently lead the market.

Celina Mikolajczak, Lyten Chief Battery Technology Officer, said: “In every industry, weight is critically important. In satellites and drones, we can remove kilograms of weight that directly translates into more payload. In vehicles, we can remove hundreds of kilograms of weight that improves cost, safety, and range while reducing the impact on transportation infrastructure. In battery energy storage systems, we can literally remove tons of weight, dramatically simplifying installation and reducing infrastructure cost. In our observation, electrifying everything requires the lighter battery weights we are achieving with Lithium-Sulfur.”

Lyten is producing its 2024 National Defense Appropriations Act (NDAA)-compliant lithium-sulfur battery cells in San Jose. Lyten recently announced the acquisition of Northvolt’s battery manufacturing facility in San Leandro, and in October 2024, announced the location of the world’s first lithium-sulfur gigafactory in Reno.

In December 2024, Lyten and the Export Import Bank of the US (EXIM) announced a $650M LOI to fund the scale up and delivery of Lyten Lithium-Sulfur for battery energy storage systems (BESS). Additionally, in 2024, Lyten announced its integration into Chrysler’s Halcyon Concept EV, plans to integrate lithium-sulfur into AEVEX Aerospace’s unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and the selection of Lyten Lithium-Sulfur for demonstration on-orbit aboard the International Space Station (ISS), scheduled for launch later in 2025.

SOURCE: Lyten