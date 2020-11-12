Lincoln Automotive Financial Services tops J.D. Power rankings for luxury-customer satisfaction; Ford Credit No. 2 in mass market

Lincoln Automotive Financial Services ranked first in the luxury segment of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Consumer Financing Satisfaction Study. This was the eighth straight top ranking for Lincoln AFS. Ford Credit ranked second2 in the mass market segment – its sixth straight top-three ranking, including four top3 rankings.

“Our goal is to be a reason that people choose and stay with Ford and Lincoln,” said Jim Drotman, Ford Credit executive vice president of U.S., Canada and International. “Despite the pandemic and unprecedented numbers of customer calls, our team never lost sight of this. Tough times only strengthen our resolve to do the right thing for our customers, so they become customers for life.”

In addition to overall satisfaction, Lincoln AFS ranked highest in the billing and payment process. The brand improved its score significantly on J.D. Power’s 1,000-point scale in both overall satisfaction and the billing and payment process study factor. Ford Credit scored highest in originations process in the mass market segment, improving its score by 11 points from 2019.

“We continuously work to improve, because our customers expect and deserve it and because it is Ford’s nature as a leader in the automotive industry,” said Sylvia Veitia, Ford Credit executive vice president of Operations and Customer Experience. “We will continue to deliver state-of-the-art financial services to complement the outstanding purchase and driving experiences customers expect from Ford.”

Over the past year, the company has continued to improve the convenience and capabilities of its online application and account management tools. It also developed the payment and calculator mechanisms for the online reservation systems for Ford’s new Mustang Mach-E globally and Bronco in the U.S.; expanded its tool that uses data to offer the option for a new vehicle at the right time in the customer contract cycle; and launched a 5,000 mile-per-year lease for Lincoln clients.

“The satisfaction rankings are a testament to the great team we have interacting with customers, working every day with dealers and developing the next products and services to make customers’ Ford and Lincoln experiences better,” Drotman said.

# # #

1 No.1/Best/Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Initial Consumer Leases/Loans for Luxury Nameplates

2 Tied

3 Mass Market segment top rankings in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019

SOURCE: Ford