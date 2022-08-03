Lear joins Climate Group’s RE100 Initiative, committing to 100% renewable electricity for its global sites by 2030

Lear Corporation, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced it has joined Climate Group’s RE100, a global renewable electricity initiative that includes over 370 major companies

RE100 members commit to sourcing 100% of the electricity used across their global operations with electricity produced from renewable sources.

By integrating its Energy Efficiency Playbook and renewable energy strategy across the company, Lear plans to achieve 100% renewable energy for electric power consumed at its global sites by 2030.

Lear’s operations in Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom currently meet the goal. In addition, the company is operating six on-site solar installations in Europe, South America, and Asia, with a seventh installation planned to be announced later this year.

Lear will use a combination of methods to procure and generate renewable electricity for its remaining global sites. The type of power source will depend on geographical location, applicable legislation and government regulations.

“Lear’s strategy, aligned with RE100 and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, illustrates our commitment to industry collaboration and building a more sustainable global economy,” said Lear Vice President of Renewable Energy and Sustainability Jozef Chrzanowski. “We are excited to become a member of RE100 and take another step towards a carbon neutral future.”

“Lear’s commitment to 100% renewable electricity globally by 2030 demonstrates its leadership in energy transition,” said the Director of Energy at Climate Group Sam Kimmins. “Together, our RE100 members represent a powerful force for positive change, and we encourage all large-scale businesses to join us.”

RE100 is focused on accelerating change towards zero carbon grids by 2040.

To learn more about Lear’s Climate Goals and sustainability strategy see our 2021 sustainability report.

