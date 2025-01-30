Leadership transition at Northvolt North America: Paolo Cerruti steps aside as CEO and remains Chairman of the Board

Karen Chang will step in as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Northvolt North America, and Jose Diaz will assume the role of Interim Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Northvolt North America as the company searches for a new leader

Paolo Cerruti, co-founder of Northvolt, has announced his decision to step aside from his role as CEO of Northvolt North America whilst retaining the role Chairman of the Board of the Canadian entity.

During the transition period, Karen Chang, who has extensive knowledge of Northvolt’s ecosystem and supports the growth of Northvolt Six’s project in Quebec, will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO). She will work closely with Jose Diaz, who will take on the role of Interim Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Karen Chang has been with Northvolt for several years and has played an instrumental role in the success of the Northvolt Six project, particularly in navigating the challenges and opportunities in Quebec. She is deeply familiar with the project’s intricacies and is ideally positioned to lead the team forward. Jose Diaz will step into the role of Interim COO, bringing his extensive experience in managing complex construction projects to ensure the continued smooth operation of the project.

By retaining his role as Chairman of the Board, Paolo will continue to support the growth and success of Northvolt North America from a strategic perspective, while remaining involved in the ongoing development of Northvolt Six and serving as a key entry point for critical stakeholders. His involvement will provide continuity and valuable insights as the project progresses, reinforcing Northvolt’s commitment to its project in Quebec.

Tom Johnstone, Interim Chairman of Northvolt said: “We will be forever grateful for Paolo’s contributions in building Northvolt and our North America subsidiary. I have deep trust in Karen and Jose during this transition period, as their extensive knowledge of the project and dedication to its success are invaluable. With their leadership, we will continue to drive this project forward. As we search for the next great leader, we are inspired by the qualities of dedication, vision, and resilience that will ensure the success of our mission.”

Paolo Cerruti said: “It has been an honor to lead this team and collaborate with our partners. I am immensely proud of the talented group that now makes up Northvolt North America. Their dedication, expertise, and passion have been pivotal in driving the success of this project. Together, we’ve faced challenges and laid a strong foundation for a sustainable future. The next leader will have the opportunity to build on this solid groundwork and take the project to even greater heights as we continue to shape the next phase of Northvolt’s growth in North America. As Chairman of the Board, I will continue to work closely with the team to ensure the continued success of the project.”

