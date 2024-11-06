Lamborghini: Urus SE unveiled in Johannesburg

The first hybrid plug-in version of the Lamborghini Super SUV arrives in South Africa

Against the iconic backdrop of the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, Lamborghini unveiled the new Urus SE to 120 distinguished guests, including Francesco Cresci, EMEA Director, and Paolo Sartori, Head of Middle East & Africa. The exclusive event, held in the circuit’s event space, marked the debut of the Urus SE[1] in Verde Gea (green) for the South African market.

The Urus SE is equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, positioned upstream of the new 8-speed automatic transmission. Together, this setup generates an impressive 800 CV (588 kW) at 6000 rpm and 950 Nm of torque, available from 1750 rpm to 5750 rpm, delivering best-in-class performance from every angle. The Urus SE accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and reaches 200 km/h in only 11.2 seconds, with a top speed of 312 km/h.

The plug-in hybrid system in the Urus SE further enhances the driving experience, providing exceptional power and torque at any rpm across all surfaces and conditions. Innovations like the electric torque vectoring system between the axles and the electronic rear differential elevate vehicle dynamics to new levels.

The Urus SE’s design emphasizes its sporty, muscular aesthetics. The front section features a redesigned hood with a floating design, creating a sense of continuity and enhancing the athletic style, echoing the design elements introduced by the Revuelto. Other new features include matrix LED headlight clusters with a distinctive light signature inspired by the Lamborghini bull, along with a redesigned bumper and front grille.