LADA Granta is the most popular car in Russia

On October 1, the award ceremony for the «Za rulem» Grand Prix, Russia`s most prestigious automobile award, was held. The best cars from among those that debuted on the Russian market in 2019 were determined. The most beautiful, technically advanced and practical cars were determined by the results of a vote of readers on the site ZR.ru.

LADA Granta, the absolute bestseller on the Russian market, won the Grand Prix «Za rulem» 2020 in the special category ”Sales leader”.

A total of 135,831 Granta family cars were sold in 2019. In 2020, Granta models continue to confidently lead the market by a wide margin.

SOURCE: LADA