Kia teases the new Telluride SUV

Kia is offering the first glimpse of the new Telluride three-row SUV. Set to debut next week at the New York International Auto Show, the Telluride features bold new design elements inside and out, along with more capability offered through an expanded trimline, including the exciting X-Pro variant. With convenience and technology upgrades throughout, room for seven or eight passengers, and available AWD, the new Telluride will take center stage on the Kia display stand at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Wednesday, April 13, at 10:10 AM Eastern time. The debut will be streamed live across Kia America’s social channels and may also be viewed at Kia.com.

SOURCE: Hyundai