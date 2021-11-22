Kia teases the all-new Niro ahead of 2021 Seoul Mobility Show debut

The all-new Niro to be unveiled at the Seoul Mobility Show, following Kia's announcement of becoming 'Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider'

Kia has revealed the first glimpse of the all-new Niro, a model that has been an integral part of Kia’s growing eco-friendly line up.

Redesigned under the company’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, the all-new Niro clearly illustrates Kia’s commitment to sustainability. Taking inspiration from the natural world that sustainable mobility aims to protect, the new Niro appeals to the complex needs of sustainability-conscious consumers and delivers a design that connects eco-friendliness with fun and driving pleasure.

The new Niro’s exterior extends the bold design elements first shown on the Habaniro concept in 2019. The stylish and bold crossover embodies Habaniro’s adventure-ready attitude with a clean and high-tech two tone body. Inside the cabin, the unconventional asymmetric dash combines horizontal and diagonal forms to realize ‘Opposites United’ design cues, and it fulfills ‘Joy for Reason’ ethos with its bold, practical and eco-friendly construction.

The all-new Niro will be unveiled at this year’s Seoul Mobility Show at 11:30 am KST on November 25.

SOURCE: Kia