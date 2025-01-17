Kia India begins production of Syros SUV

Kia Syros SUV records 10,258 pre-orders, continuing impressive momentum following world premiere in December 2024

Kia India has commenced mass production of the Kia Syros , a versatile SUV specifically designed to meet the needs of customers in India. Officially unveiled in December 2024, the Syros SUV sets new standards in design, technology, and space.

Kia held a milestone ceremony at its plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, India, to mark the beginning of Syros production, continuing the significant momentum built by the vehicle’s world premiere in December 2024. The event was attended by senior Kia executives and employees, including Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation, and Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director of Kia India.

The Kia Syros recorded 10,258 pre-sales, signaling the significant market potential for the Syros in India.

The five-seat Syros SUV has been designed and engineered following in-depth analysis of local market trends to ensure that it precisely meets the needs of Indian consumers.

“We’re delighted with the interest our customers in India have already shown in the new Kia Syros SUV,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia. “This is a positive sign ahead of the Syros’s market introduction in India and a testament to Kia’s customer-centric focus, delivering vehicles that provide value to our customers through the innovative features and services on offer.”

The advanced design, practicality and connectivity features offered on the Syros have been key drivers in the initial market interest Kia has already received.

Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy effortlessly blends bold lines with functional versatility to create a unique, family-focused SUV with a striking, futuristic and sophisticated aesthetic.

Inside, the Syros’s functionality and elegant design maximize interior space. The Syros also introduces innovative technology to set new standards in its class, meeting the demands of Indian consumers who are increasingly seeking the latest trends, features and sophisticated materials.

The model introduces first-in-segment rear sliding, reclining and ventilated seats, as well as cutting-edge connectivity with more than 80 connected features. The Syros also offers a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon Premium 8 Speaker Sound System, and first-in-segment Over-the-Air (OTA) software update capability.

Safety is further enhanced through Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with 16 autonomous safety features, including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, a 360 Degree Camera with Blind View Monitor and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go. This is complemented by a comprehensive suite of 20 standard hi-safety features, such as Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist control, six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, and Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold, ensuring maximum protection for both driver and passengers.

Kia Syros sales will officially begin in India from February 1, with first customer deliveries to follow shortly after. Kia plans to expand the Syros’s availability to markets in the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East regions.

This new SUV is the latest locally tailored step in Kia’s global commitment to provide its customers with sustainable mobility solutions that offer industry-leading technology and services.

SOURCE: Kia