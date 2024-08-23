Kia E-Ground Latin America’s first Sustainable Mobility Solutions Experience Center opens in Ecuador

Kia E-Ground in Quito, Ecuador, is an innovative space that connects sustainability and nature, inspiring the region and the world towards a greener future

Kia, leader in sustainable mobility, presents Kia E-Ground, a space where innovation and sustainability meet to reflect the connection with nature and the brand’s commitment to a sustainable future.

This construction represents the integration between technological innovation and environmental management, thus showing Kia’s dedication to reducing the carbon footprint and promoting an eco-friendly life.

As was mentioned by Ricardo Rosales, Executive President of Kia Ecuador, “Kia E-Ground is a milestone in innovation and sustainability in the country. “This space symbolizes not only Kia’s strong commitment to a cleaner planet, but also our vision of a better connected future for all.”

Kia E-Ground aims to be a permanent exhibition that conveys the latest advances in electric vehicle technology and best practices in sustainability, encouraging curiosity, learning and deeper understanding about the role we all play in creating a greener future.

The design of this construction is inspired by the Fibonacci spiral, a mathematical sequence that represents the way nature creates life and is found in countless natural forms and phenomena, from flower buds and seashells to the human proportions and galaxies. The unique shape of Kia E-Ground not only reflects inspiration from nature, but also offers visitors a dynamic and immersive experience.

This construction has maximized energy, water and material efficiency, reducing its ecological footprint. A photovoltaic system has been implemented that uses solar panels to generate electricity, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and electrical costs. ECOPact concrete was used, which reduces carbon emissions by between 30% and 50%, and LED lighting has been installed that consumes up to 80% less energy than incandescent bulbs and is easier to recycle, significantly reducing consumption energy and CO2 emissions.

Additionally, the rainwater collection and treatment system promote water conservation by using it for bathing and gardening. Finally, gardens improve the aesthetics of the building, while improving air quality and helping to manage rainwater.

According with Steve Lee, President of Kia Central and South America “Kia E-Ground symbolizes progress, innovation, and our shared commitment to a sustainable future. We look forward to the incredible discoveries and advancements that will emerge from this space, driving all of us into a brighter, greener tomorrow”.

The Kia E-Ground infrastructure represents the brand’s strategy towards a sustainable future, which is made up of three axes:

Sustainable Planet: Through this axis, projects are promoted for the reuse of electric vehicle batteries that have already reached their useful life, alliances are made with strategic partners such as The Ocean Cleanup to carry out tangible actions in the cleaning and protection of the oceans, and with initiatives such as Kia Parks, where green spaces are renewed so that communities regain their connection with the environment.

Sustainable Energy: This axis commits that all the electrical energy in Kia’s production plants comes from maximized utilization of renewable sources. In addition, it seeks to ensure that all departments use renewable energy, that all collaborators travel in electric vehicles and that the environmental impact is reduced to a minimum.

Sustainable Mobility: Consists of expanding the portfolio to 14 electric vehicles by 2026, redefining the driving experience with a 100% electric approach. It also includes the launch of the mobility technological solution called Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV).

These three axes are represented inside Kia E-Ground through three distinct zones: Planet, Energy and Mobility, each designed to promote sustainability and show visitors the benefits of electrification.

By establishing the first Kia E-Ground in Ecuador, Kia seeks to inspire other countries in the Central and South American region to accelerate their transition to electromobility and advance the goal of making Kia a leading provider of sustainable mobility solutions.

SOURCE: Kia