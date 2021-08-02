Kia announces July 2021 global sales

Kia Corporation recorded total global sales of 241,399 units in July 2021, a 10.4 percent increase year over year

Kia Corporation recorded total global sales of 241,399 units in July 2021, a 10.4 percent increase year over year.

The Sportage and Seltos SUV models led Kia’s global sales in July, selling 31,695 and 22,117 units respectively. The K3 compact sedan closely followed by selling 19,720 units.

Sales outside of Korea

Sales outside of Korea rose 10.4 percent from a year earlier to 193,239 units. The sales boost was mainly spearheaded by the company’s SUV models, including the Sportage and Seltos SUV. Sedan models such as the K3 compact sedan and Rio sub-compact sedan also contributed to the sales increase.

Korea sales

Kia recorded sales of 48,160 units in Korea, a 2.4 percent increase from July 2020. The Sorento SUV led the company’s sales in its home market.

Kia will continue to focus on maintaining positive sales momentum and enhancing profitability through new models, such as the EV6 battery electric vehicle and all-new Sportage SUV. The Sportage SUV is due for global market launch later this year.

Kia will also continue to take pre-emptive measures to minimize business risks stemming from resurgence in COVID-19 cases and supply issues.

SOURCE: Kia