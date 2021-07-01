Juice Technology to produce Juice Booster custom edition for BMW Group production lines

The Swiss charging station manufacturer is supplying the JUICE BOOSTER 2 portable charging station to retrofit BMW Group production lines

Juice Technology AG, manufacturer of charging stations and software, and leading producer of portable charging stations for electric vehicles, has won a contract to supply JUICE BOOSTER 2 to BMW Group production lines and the majority of BMW dealerships throughout Germany. The portable charging station offers the car manufacturer complete flexibility. Whether during production or as part of a service, this allows electric vehicles to be charged in situ whenever necessary – and in absolute safety.

Another spin-off from the mobility revolution is that major car manufacturers don’t only need to rethink the range of vehicles they offer. Production and servicing also need to be upgraded and retrofitted to accommodate electric vehicles; creating a suitable charging infrastructure is part of the challenge. JUICE BOOSTER 2 provides an extremely sustainable and cost-effective solution to this problem. This is why the BMW Group are now using a custom edition of JUICE BOOSTER 2 on their German production lines and in dealers’ workshops alongside the Pro version.

Production lines and workflows don’t need to be redesigned to accommodate the portable charging station thanks to the flexibility offered by its comprehensive adapter system and extension capabilities. EVs can be charged in situ at any time during production or servicing, no matter where the vehicle happens to be.

“Next to user-friendliness and ease of operation, quality and safety are our top priorities when designing and manufacturing our complete range of charging stations and solutions,” explains Christopher Gewohn, Head of Business Development at Juice Technology. “We are deeply honoured by the trust that many companies have placed in us and this only makes us more determined to make sure that Juice Booster 2 is a truly quality product”.

JUICE BOOSTER 2 is produced in workshops that comply with strict automotive manufacturing standards. The product is TÜV SÜD-certified, guaranteeing maximum safety and quality for this sensitive production sector. Certification is key to successful partnerships with automotive manufacturers and lays the foundations for the essential quality requirements for series production and spare parts manufacture in the automotive industry.

The key benefits of JUICE BOOSTER 2 in a nutshell:

Recharge your car from any power socket: With JUICE BOOSTER 2 and its range of adapters, you can connect your electric car to any standard household or industrial socket anywhere in the world. Automatic power detection: The charger always adjusts automatically to the optimum charging power, ruling out any risk of overloading the power socket capacity. JUICE BOOSTER 2 is completely waterproof (IP 67) and can withstand being run over by a wheel load of up to three tonnes. The JUICE CONNECTOR adapter plug is CE-compliant and designed so that additional functions can be added at a later date. Giving drivers the confidence that buying JUICE BOOSTER 2 and its adapters is a long-term investment. Tested by TÜV SÜD: JUICE BOOSTER 2 is the world’s first portable charging station in the 22 kW class to have been tested by TÜV SÜD for compliance with IEC 62752 Ed. 1 2016 including AMD1 2018. The Pro version of the JUICE BOOSTER 2 is additionally equipped with exchangeable vehicle-end adapters.

SOURCE: Juice Technology