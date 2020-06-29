John Roth appointed global vice president, Customer Care and Aftersales

General Motors today announced the appointment of John Roth, 51, as global vice president, Customer Care and Aftersales, effective Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Roth has been president and managing director of GM’s Africa and Middle East operations since June 1, 2018. He will report to Barry Engle, GM executive vice president and president, GM North America.

GM’s Customer Care and Aftersales business, which is based in Grand Blanc, Michigan, supplies replacement parts for GM vehicle brands and non-GM vehicles under the ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts brands, and distributes them through an extensive network of dealers and independent aftermarket partners in more than 100 countries.

CCA also provides design and technical services for all phases of vehicle design, service and repair, and supplies an extensive portfolio of performance, functional and appearance accessories for all GM vehicle brands worldwide.

Roth joined GM in 1991. After serving in various sales and aftersales leadership roles, he was appointed vice president of GM Canada Marketing, Sales and Service from 2013 to 2018.

“John did a great job in both Canada and the Middle East, setting up our brands for long-term success through strong partnerships with our dealers and other stakeholders,” said Engle. “As the leader of CCA, he will help our entire business transform as we execute our multi-brand, multi-segment EV strategy and leverage advanced technologies to improve safety and enhance the ownership experience for our customers.”

Roth holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Management from Albion College and an MBA in International Business Management from the University of Dallas. He also completed Transformational Leadership and Design Thinking programs at the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University.

Roth succeeds Tim Turvey, 57, who is retiring after 37 years of service to GM. Turvey was named global vice president, Customer Care and Aftersales, in January 2014, after holding key leadership positions around the world. In addition to the United States, he led the CCA operations in Japan, China, Canada, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

“Tim and his team helped GM achieve the industry’s highest levels of customer loyalty by transforming the service lane into a strategic competitive advantage, and they have delivered impressive growth and strong financial results,” said Engle. “Year in and year out, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac rank at or near the top of third-party studies of customer service satisfaction because of the partnership CCA has with our dealers, and Tim’s personal drive to strengthen our parts brands, enhance our sourcing and logistics capabilities, and build a strong culture around safety, performance and teamwork. I’d like to thank Tim for his outstanding contributions to General Motors. We wish him the very best.”

SOURCE: General Motors