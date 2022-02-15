Panel of 56 Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) jurors from 40 countries select Jeep® Wrangler 4xe as 'Best 4x4’

The innovative Jeep® Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid is the Best 4×4, according to the 2022 Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) jury, a panel of 56 motoring journalists from 40 countries spanning five continents.

Vehicles in the WWCOTY awards are judged for excellence in their segments, based on safety, driving, comfort, technology, design, efficiency, impact on the environment and value for money. Jurors from WWCOTY, now in its 12th year, praised the new Wrangler 4xe for its commitment to sustainability.

“With the Wrangler 4xe, the Jeep brand has taken a giant step forward in many ways, but the most important is its commitment to a more sustainable environment,” said Marta García, executive president of WWCOTY. “It is very much appreciated that one of the true SUVs left on the market has opted for hybridisation. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe’s commitment to the environment is of decisive value for the Women’s World Car of the Year.”

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe delivers 21 miles of zero-emission, electric-only propulsion, making it commuter friendly as an all-electric daily driver without range anxiety. It is also the most capable and eco-friendly off-road Jeep vehicle, delivering nearly silent off-roading combined with the open-air freedom that only Jeep Wrangler offers.

“We are delighted that the WWCOTY jurors recognized the great strides that the Jeep brand is making toward electrification of its vehicles around the world, in pursuit of its vision of Zero Emission Freedom,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO. “This Women’s World Car award is further confirmation that electrification enhances the core capabilities of our Jeep vehicles. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is a clear example that you can have the best of both worlds: legendary Jeep capability and open-air fun combined with an electrified, eco-friendly package that allows you to enjoy nature in almost absolute silence.”

The Wrangler 4xe’s hybrid powertrain combines a high-tech, 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with two electric motors, a high-voltage battery pack and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. Torque from the electric motors in the Wrangler 4xe arrives instantly on demand from the driver. The powertrain also delivers fuel-saving, seamless, start-stop operation of the engine.

The most advanced powertrain ever developed for a Jeep Wrangler maximizes efficiency and is EPA rated at 49 miles per gallon-equivalent (MPGe). With 375 horsepower, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe delivers performance, benchmark off-road capability and an electric vehicle lifestyle.

SOURCE: Stellantis