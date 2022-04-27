Jaguar Land Rover launches open innovation strategy to accelerate its modern luxury vision

New global programme will create and deliver next-generation technologies to support Jaguar Land Rover’s reimagine strategy and modern Luxury vision

Jaguar Land Rover has announced a new Open Innovation strategy, to accelerate next-generation technology and sustainability to support its Modern Luxury vision for the business, its partners, and customers.

Open Innovation will drive collaborations with start-ups, scale-ups and like-minded external organisations on electrification, connectivity, digital services, metaverse, intelligent enterprise, manufacturing, supply chain and sustainability.

As part of the new global strategy, Jaguar Land Rover will launch a first-of-its kind innovation hub in the UK, in partnership with the corporate innovation platform and investor, Plug and Play. In addition, two separate partnerships with Cubo Itau and Firjan will provide access to the vibrant Latin American start-up ecosystem.

The announcement is part of Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy: to be the creator of the world’s most desirable, luxury vehicles for the most discerning of customers. By collaborating with innovators and sector experts, the Open Innovation programme will help the business identify digital services, products, tools, and processes for it to achieve its goal of net zero by 2039, while creating new value chains for the business.

As a Founding Partner of Plug and Play UK, Jaguar Land Rover is building an ecosystem of start-ups and scale-ups that will create jobs and opportunities for the digital economy. The platform will also provide access to a global ecosystem of potential partners, enabling the organisation to test new technologies and business models. Activities will be located close to Jaguar Land Rover’s headquarters in the West Midlands, the heart of the UK’s automotive industry.

In addition, Jaguar Land Rover has signed two partnership agreements in Brazil with Cubo Itau and Firjan. Brazil is an important hub to benefit from the flourishing Latin American start-up ecosystem, as well as being home to one of Jaguar Land Rover’s production facilities.

Cubo Itau, located in São Paulo, currently hosts hundreds of start-ups covering several industries like fintech, agribusiness, healthcare and retail. Jaguar Land Rover will play a key role in Cubo’s newly created Smart Mobility Hub, which will spearhead innovations for the automotive sector.

Firjan, is a private entity that represents industrial and business sectors in Rio de Janeiro state. With a 10,000-strong network of enterprise members, Firjan will work closely with Jaguar Land Rover to connect start-ups who are developing advanced automotive manufacturing processes and provide access to advanced laboratories for R&D programmes.

To enable Open Innovation, Jaguar Land Rover has appointed 70+ ‘champions’ from across key business areas – including sustainability, engineering, design, research, and manufacturing – that will be at the forefront of driving the strategy.

François Dossa, Executive Director, Strategy and Sustainability, Jaguar Land Rover, said:

With the launch of the Open Innovation platform, Jaguar Land Rover is looking at the entire mobility and sustainability ecosystem to offer an unparalleled customer experience, shaping the future of our industry, and paving the way to the future. We will explore everything from second-life batteries and circular economy to new fintech, insurtech and digital services – all aligned with Jaguar Land Rover as the proud creators of Modern Luxury. François Dossa

Executive Director, Strategy And Sustainability At Jaguar Land Rover

SOURCE: Jaguar Land Rover