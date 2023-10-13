Iveco ON digital services wins Busworld Digital Award in the Digital Operational Excellence category

Iveco ON telematics services from Iveco Bus received the Busworld Digital Award in the Digital Operational Excellence category

Iveco Bus won the Digital Operational Excellence category in the first edition of the Busworld Digital Awards organised by Busworld Europe, the world’s largest bus and coach trade fair. The recognition was awarded by a jury of specialists from the trade press, professional associations, bus and coach operators and other professionals such as digital engineering experts. The categories of digital products and services in the Busworld Digital Awards include Digital On Board Comfort, Digital Operational Excellence, Digitally Enhanced Driving, and E-Mobility Management.

Iveco ON: digital services for more performance

The digital experience provided by Iveco ON is built around customer needs: it helps to optimize fleet performance and uptime, tailor the service offered to passengers and optimize the total cost of ownership.

“We are especially proud to receive this prize, which rewards the team effort that has gone into building a digital service solution that extends beyond the supply of our vehicle. Iveco ON connectivity services, focused on the needs of public transport authorities and operators, are designed to help them optimize the operation and management of their fleets of both internal combustion engine buses and zero-emission vehicles. For the latter, we have created a full set of innovative reports to make it easy for our customers to manage our Electric units and batteries effectively.”, said Marco Franza, Head of Bus Customer Service and Energy Mobility Solutions.

Included as standard on all Iveco Bus vehicles delivered by the manufacturer since the beginning of 2022, IVECO ON connectivity services meet the requirements of public transport authorities and operators to significantly improve the performance of their fleets.

Extensive information on the behaviour of the bus fleet in operation, such as energy consumption, average speed, and distance per day, as well as Driving Style Evaluation, are accessible via the Iveco ON Portal. The customer is also able to monitor detailed data on individual vehicles, enabling them to control the performance of their fleet.

Performance data and daily technical reports from connected Iveco Bus vehicles are processed by specialists in our Control Rooms based in Vénissieux and Rorthais (France) both for internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE) and battery electric vehicles (BEV). Through dedicated reports, we can support our customers in monitoring the fleets to optimize their performance and, in some cases, anticipate failures in operation to avoid unplanned stops. The main KPIs of traction batteries – such as SoC, SoH, charging cycles, temperature and module controls – door tracking, braking cycles and other functions are analyzed in detail every day, providing useful problem-solving information.

The Premium Pack, available as an option, provides real-time information focused on the fleet’s operation. It includes the choice between a real-time portal for operating fleet management and a Web API ITxPT Standard TiGR, a high-performance, standardized solution for customers who need to monitor vehicles in a multi-brand fleet. This API, standardized by the ITxPT European association, eliminates the need to use an additional telematics box to access data from different brands of buses within the same fleet.

SOURCE: Iveco