IVECO celebrates production of the 1,600,000th Daily vehicle at its historic Suzzara plant

​The iconic vehicle from the Brand's light range reaches a record milestone – a result achieved thanks to dedication of all those who, over the years, have written the history of the Daily

IVECO celebrates the 1,600,000th Daily vehicle rolling off the assembly line at the Suzzara plant (in Mantua, Italy), the celebrated facility that has always been a reference for IVECO’s light vehicle manufacturing. The Daily is a truly iconic vehicle that has continuously reinvented itself for more than 40 years, pushing the boundaries of innovation, versatility and efficiency, anticipating the evolving needs of its customers. It has introduced many ground-breaking innovations and industry-firsts while remaining true to its DNA. These unique strengths are the foundation of the enduring success of the Daily in the market, which leads the high-payload segment with the 7-ton model and is a point of reference for the natural gas light commercial vehicles version.

The milestone vehicle is the new Daily in a van version, model 35C18H V, equipped with a 3.0-litre, 176-hp Euro VIE Heavy Duty diesel engine.

Giorgio Ricci, IVECO Suzzara Plant Manager, commented: “We are extremely proud of this important milestone for our plant, which represents more than 40 years of Daily production. This vehicle is a benchmark in the market for its fundamental characteristics, such as its versatility, strength, robustness and performance, which have always set it apart from other vehicles. With increasingly advanced connectivity to meet the business needs of customers, its focus on sustainability, and the traditional values that have always been a part of IVECO’s DNA, the new Daily is a high-performing and competitive travelling partner, with a Total Cost of Ownership among the best in its category.”

The team at the Suzzara plant works in perfect synergy in every stage of the production process – from chassis assembly and cab bodywork, to painting and installation of the transmission, all the way to fitting of the interior trim and final inspection. The factory also assembles special versions for military and firefighting applications. Since 2007 the plant works to World Class Manufacturing (WCM) standards, a production system that aims for zero faults, wastage and accidents. It involves a process of continuous development, focused on involving every individual operator in the production process.

The plant has recently won the “Special Award: Excellent Culture of Improvement” bestowed by Agamus Consult, an international management consultancy firm, and German magazine Automobil Produktion.

True to the motto, “Mastering the unpredictable”, with the aim of improving the technology and work environment within the scope of a difficult market and global situation, the Suzzara plant leverages the strategic leadership of its team to guide its people and processes, turning VUCA into an opportunity for continuous improvement.

