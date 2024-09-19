Iveco Bus and ZF strengthen their collaboration to accelerate the next generation of e-mobility solutions

Iveco Bus, the urban, intercity and tourist bus brand of Iveco Group N.V., and ZF, a global technology leader supplying advanced mobility products and systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, chose the international stage of IAA Transportation in Hannover, Germany, to advance their collaboration on deploying innovative e-mobility solutions for the decarbonisation of passenger transport

Iveco Bus, the urban, intercity and tourist bus brand of Iveco Group N.V., and ZF, a global technology leader supplying advanced mobility products and systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, chose the international stage of IAA Transportation in Hannover, Germany, to advance their collaboration on deploying innovative e-mobility solutions for the decarbonisation of passenger transport.

Iveco Bus and ZF share the same commitment to transforming the transport sector and leading the change to a more sustainable future, combining solid technological expertise in alternative energy propulsion solutions, such as electrification. The commercial collaboration with ZF will support the Iveco Bus overarching electrification strategy and the development of a new zero-emission-born architecture that will equip the next-generation of vehicles, complementing the technological capabilities.

“This new partnership demonstrates our commitment to collaborating with innovative players who are driven to push the boundaries of technological innovation in support of the energy transition”, commented Domenico Nucera, President Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group. “Electrification is an essential enabler for achieving the decarbonisation objectives of the bus industry. By enhancing our collaboration with ZF, a global technology leader in advanced mobility products and systems, we will accelerate the development of the next generation of our e-mobility solutions.”

“This next step in our relationship with Iveco Bus focusing on our innovative e-mobility solutions underlines how our strategic investments in decarbonisation technologies are paying off. ” says Prof. Dr. Peter Laier, Member of the ZF Board of Management and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Solutions division. “We are honoured by the trust that Iveco Bus has placed in us as a partner for the strategic development of e-mobility solutions. We look forward to further deepening our relationship as we work together to deliver more sustainable passenger transport solutions.”

SOURCE: Iveco