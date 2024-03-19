Isuzu unveils first D-Max BEV pickup truck

Launching in Europe in 2025, followed by Australia, Thailand, and other markets around the world

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan; President and COO: Shinsuke Minami; hereinafter “Isuzu”) will unveil the company’s first battery electric vehicle (hereinafter “BEV”) D-MAX one-ton pickup truck to the public at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show*1 to be held from March 27 to April 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

D-MAX BEV has been developed to meet a broad-range of commercial and passenger vehicle needs while retaining the tough underlying performance expected of pickup trucks. The full-time 4WD system with newly developed e-Axles in front and rear offers excellent performance on rough roads and a linear acceleration feel characteristic of BEVs – all while minimizing noise and vibration. Furthermore, high towing capacity is ensured by adopting high-power electric motors along with a robust frame and body design, allowing the D-MAX BEV to perform just as well as existing diesel models.

Keenly aware that customers use pickup trucks for various applications, D-MAX BEV offers an alternative power source. Launching in select mainland Europe markets such as Norway in 2025, D-MAX BEV will be rolled out to the UK, Australia, Thailand, and other countries based on market needs and the maturity of EV charging infrastructure.

Isuzu Group is committed to the realization of a carbon-neutral (CN) world, striving to enrich people’s lives through the development of CN vehicles.

Specifications (prototype on display)

Drive system Full-time 4×4 Battery Type Lithium-ion Battery capacity 66.9kWh Maximum output 130kW

(Front Motor 40kW / Rear Motor 90kW) Maximum Torque 325N.m

(Front Motor 108N.m / Rear Motor 217N.m) Maximum speed Over 130km/h Maximum payload 1,000kg Maximum towing capacity 3.5t

Exterior design sketch





SOURCE: Isuzu