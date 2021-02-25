ISELED-Alliance welcomes five new members

The ISELED Alliance announces that with Alps Alpine, Grammer, Harvatek, OSRAM Continental and Yanfeng five more members have joined the industry alliance. Thus, the open industry alliance currently comes to 38 companies. These cover the entire value chain in order to establish ISELED as a standard system solution (ecosystem).

The ISELED Alliance aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem around ISELED technology. Expanding the originally ISELED protocol with the development of the ILaS bus concept (ISELED Light and Sensor network) will further broaden the applications which will benefit from the innovative and cost-efficient technology. With ILaS not only LED elements, but also other components such as matrix LED lights, sensors and actuators can in future be controlled in large numbers via a simple two-wire connection.

“Covering a broad range of different industry segments the Alliance members give ISELED technology ever greater dynamism. Meanwhile the ISELED technology is supported by several leading LED manufactures, microcontroller vendors and Tier 1 automotive system suppliers,” stated Robert Kraus, CEO of Inova Semiconductors and one of the founders of the ISELED Alliance. “Against this background, the ISELED Alliance is delighted to welcome the five new members that will expand the ISELED ecosystem and make it even more powerful.”

“Alps Alpine Europe GmbH is very grateful for joining the ISELED Alliance. As a leading partner for the global automotive industry, we are proudly serving a high diversity of top-edge technology solutions. Dynamic controllable illumination is a key-enabler towards increased safety, comfort and perceived value. Already implementing ISELED technology, it is still just the beginning of a new era of functional integration for what we call ‘Digital Cabin’,” said Sascha Kunzmann, Vice President Engineering Division, Alps Alpine Europe GmbH.

„Personally, I have been following the development of ISELED technology very closely since the first publications in 2016. In the meantime, a very complete ecosystem has formed, driven by the ISELED alliance, which enables the industry to simplify its entry into complex RGB ambient lighting. On behalf of Grammer I look forward to intensive exchange within the alliance,” commented Dr. Marco Redwitz, Director global R&D electronics / mechatronics, Director advanced development, Grammer AG.

OSRAM Continental, a joint venture between the technology companies OSRAM and Continental headquartered in Munich, combines modern lighting technology with electronics and software to offer a broad portfolio of intelligent, innovative lighting solutions for the automotive industry. “We are pleased as OSRAM Continental to now be part of the ISELED alliance. Through our expertise in the field of light projection, ISELED’s focus on ambient lighting can be significantly expanded. Together, with the other partners, we want to broaden application fields for smart LEDs further to better serve the growing interest and market demand for the technology,” said Dr. Christoph Gärditz, Head of Interior Lighting, OSRAM Continental.

Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on interior, exterior, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety, and is exploring new business actively. “ISELED Alliance has created a great ecosystem to develop this innovative technology. Yanfeng is bringing strong capabilities in interior, exterior, and electronic integration to define and enable the next level of lighting and HMI integration into all surfaces in the vehicle interior. ISELED and ILaS are great enablers for our smart cabin vision. We are pleased to be part of the ISELED Alliance now and look forward to promoting the benefits of this technology. Using our global presence as well as our deep knowledge of all markets and especially in China, we will also help to accelerate the acceptance and penetration of ISELED on this market,” says Christophe Pincemin, Director Product Line Lighting at Yanfeng Technology.

“Last but not least, the ISELED Alliance is pleased to welcome another heavyweight to its membership, Harvatek, one of the leading manufacturers of semiconductor chips and LEDs,” adds Robert Kraus.

SOURCE: ISELED