Introducing Zeekr G-Pilot: Intelligent autonomy you can use

Zeekr is launching Zeekr G-Pilot with door-to-door intelligent driving capabilities

Empowered by AI, big data, top of the line system-on-chips (SoC) and powerful electrical and electronic architecture, Zeekr Group is launching the Zeekr G-Pilot, an intelligent driving solution that demonstrates its leadership in the automotive industry focusing on safety, intelligent competence, and technology.

As part of Geely’s G-Pilot technology offering, the new Zeekr G-Pilot technologies will come in different levels meeting the differentiated requirements of users who appreciate Zeekr’s intelligent driving experiences.

Zeekr G-Pilot solution offers many of the industry’s first for intelligent driving such as General Automated Evasion System (G-AES) and Full-Capacity Vehicle-to-Parking (V2P) intelligent drive.

With G-AES, Zeekr elevates autonomous safety to a new level with the capability for continuous evasive maneuvers for unexpected obstacles even at high speeds (80-130km/h). This is made possible by AI large model training, which enables the system to recognize irregular obstacles and continue learning in the future.

Zeekr G-Pilot V2P intelligent drive enables users to drive anywhere, park anywhere with the recently updated Zeekr’s map free urban NZP function. Even searching for parking spots will no longer be a chore with the AI Smart Parking Roaming function that allows Zeekr vehicles to search for nearby available spots and park autonomously.

The upcoming flagship luxury SUV Zeekr 9X will be Zeekr Group’s first model to have L3-ready autonomous driving capabilities which is supported by Zeekr G-Pilot’s top technology H9. The new model will have its officially unveiling at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show and is expected to be delivered to users in the second half of 2025. The Zeekr 9X is developed on Zeekr’s next-gen ZEEA 3.0 electrical and electronic architecture and will house a powerful intelligent driving domain controller with dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor that can have a computing power of 1,400 TOPS.

Zeekr will push OTA update to enable V2P and G-AES functionality on its vehicles in the coming months. Empowered by AI, G-Pilot will continue to evolve throughout the lifespan of the vehicles.

SOURCE: Zeekr