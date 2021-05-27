INCREMENT P to join the HERE Marketplace

Japanese digital map and location intelligence company to offer access to its map and location data through HERE’s global location data exchange hub

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, and INCREMENT P, the Japanese digital map and location intelligence company, announced today that INCREMENT P is expanding the access to its comprehensive, high-quality location content and data sets available via the HERE Marketplace, in addition to what is already accessible to developers in HERE Workspace.

These data sets include Japanese road network data, detailed map data including building footprints, address data that corresponds to Japan’s unique address system, point of interest (POI) data and traffic information. In addition, INCREMENT P provides information about upcoming road and city infrastructure changes (including newly created roads, street width changes, as well as new or closed buildings and facilities) which can be used by customers for local marketing purposes, city and real estate planning.

By offering its data on the HERE Marketplace and tapping into the extensive HERE location content ecosystem, INCREMENT P is broadening its reach to customers worldwide, addressing the growing importance of location intelligence in today’s digitized and data-driven world to serve a variety of use cases across multiple industries.

“We will continue to provide access to our map data of Japan through HERE Workspace and contribute to improving the overall value of the HERE location platform by making our map data available for distribution to customers via the HERE Marketplace. Our partnership with HERE provides us with access to enterprises around the world and will further stimulate the global demand for location-based services. We look forward to strengthening our cooperation with HERE as an important strategic partner,” said Takahito Aiki, President and CEO at INCREMENT P.

“Our strong partnership with INCREMENT P, established in 2017, has enabled HERE to provide the Japanese market with location-based products and services. By making INCREMENT P’s data suite available to multiple industries and enterprises via the HERE Marketplace, both in Japan and overseas, we’re jointly expanding the boundaries of location technology and accelerating digital transformation for our customers,” said Akihiro Takahashi, Vice President Sales, Japan at HERE Technologies.

