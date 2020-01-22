INCIT-EV project: innovative electric charging solutions to be tested in Europe

Groupe Renault announces the official launch of the INCIT-EV project, in collaboration with 32 partners in Europe. This project aims to promote electromobility via user-centric experiments of innovating charging technologies for electric vehicles.

7 USE CASES TESTED IN EUROPE

Spanning the 48 months from January 2020 through December 2023, the INCIT-EV project will be broken down into two primary phases:

Phase 1 will first involve analysing user needs and requirements, followed in April 2020 by an assessment of charging technologies and their integration into infrastructures.

Phase 2 will focus on 7 tech demonstrations on selected sites and will run from the second half of 2022 to the end of the project. A dynamic induction charging system for the urban environment in Paris, France; High voltage charging systems in the outskirts of Tallinn, Estonia; Optimised bidirectional “smart charging” in Amsterdam and Utrecht, the Netherlands; A dynamic induction charging system in peri-urban/long-range areas in Versailles, France; A charging hub in a carpark for car-share vehicles in the outskirts of Turin, Italy; Low voltage bidirectional charging (for two-wheeled vehicles also) and dynamic charging in taxi lanes located at the airport and central station in Zaragoza, Spain.



A PAN-EUROPEAN PROJECT BROUGHT TO LIFE BY GROUPE RENAULT

To address the needs to test the charging technologies in real-life conditions – such as the Contactless Dynamic Charging (CDC)[2] technology – and to structure the whole ecosystem, Groupe Renault took the European Commission’s call for new projects as an opportunity to create a consortium.

Thirty-two leading industrial companies, universities, institutes, cities, start-ups, and SMEs positively answered the call put out by Renault, with the shared desire to promote electric mobility in Europe by carrying out electric car’s user-centric experiments.

This customer-centric approach will help build a new ecosystem and develop technological charging solutions that could be rolled out Europe-wide to foster and encourage electric mobility.

As Europe’s pioneering electric vehicle company, Groupe Renault is known for being an innovative company that cares about customers. The INCIT-EV project we launched is a large demonstration of user-centric urban and long-range charging solutions to boost an engaging deployment of electric vehicles in Europe, says Xavier Serrier, project manager for the electric vehicle charging systems in Groupe Renault’s Research department.

SOURCE: Renault