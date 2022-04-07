IIHS: Three more Volvos earn TOP SAFETY PICK+

The 2022 Volvo S90, S90 Recharge and V90 Cross Country, all large luxury cars, earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

The 2022 Volvo S90, S90 Recharge and V90 Cross Country, all large luxury cars, earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

To qualify for either of the Institute’s two 2022 awards, vehicles must earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. They must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

For the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, at least one good or acceptable headlight system must be available. For the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+, good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trims.

The three Volvos meet all the criteria for the “plus.” They each come with a new, standard front crash prevention system that earns a superior rating in the Institute’s vehicle-to-vehicle evaluation and an advanced rating in the vehicle-to-pedestrian test. Regardless of trim, the three vehicles come with curve-adaptive, high-beam-assist-equipped LED reflector headlights that earn an acceptable rating.

The three additional TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards bring Volvo’s 2022 total to 13 vehicles — the most among all manufacturers.

SOURCE: IIHS