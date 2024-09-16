Hyzon starts production for class 8 200kW fuel cell electric trucks

Hyzon announced the Start of Production of its innovative Class 8 200kW Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Hyzon, a US-based high-performance hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer and technology developer focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonise the most demanding industries, today announced the Start of Production (SOP) of its innovative Class 8 200kW Fuel Cell Electric Truck (FCET). This milestone signals that through its collaboration with North Carolina-based Fontaine Modification, the company can now begin production of its 200kW FCET.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for ‘hard-to-decarbonise’ heavy-duty industries, as Hyzon sets the standard for high-performance, zero-emission alternatives to diesel,” said Hyzon Chief Executive Officer Parker Meeks. “Our Class 8 200kW FCET is the culmination of years of engineering, and today we are proud to announce it has evolved from a prototype to a vehicle ready for full production, empowering fleet operators to reduce emissions without sacrificing power, range, or reliability.”

With the finalisation of its first 200kW Class 8 vehicle built using production parts and processes, Hyzon’s Class 8 truck platform now transitions from prototype to series production. This milestone comes as Hyzon expects to declare SOP on its unique single stack 200kW Fuel Cell System (FCS) at its Bolingbrook facility – one of the largest fully-integrated fuel cell systems production facilities in the United States and the only 200kW plus single-stack fuel system to be launched into serial production – in the next few weeks.

As part of the development of the FCET, Hyzon has arranged for Fontaine Modification to perform vehicle assembly and production in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hyzon provides Fontaine with kits for the fuel cell system, battery packs, and hydrogen storage systems. Fontaine assembles these into vehicle chassis, ensuring each truck is road ready. As part of the SOP, Fontaine has confirmed the necessary equipment, documentation, and processes are in place for series production.

The Class 8 200kW FCET features a single stack 200kW fuel cell system, which is 30% lighter and smaller, and 25% more cost-efficient than using two 110kW systems combined. This revolutionary, high-power density design allows for a compact, powerful vehicle that meets the operational demands of heavy-duty road transport.

Additionally, Hyzon expects to achieve ISO 9001 – the world’s most recognised quality management standard — certification in Q4 2024.

SOURCE: Hyzon