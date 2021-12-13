Hyzon Motors and MiTAC-Synnex to advance the decarbonization of commercial trucking in Taiwan

The companies are evaluating the option to explore hydrogen production and refueling infrastructure assets and partnerships to provide green hydrogen to Hyzon fleets

Hyzon Motors, a leading supplier of hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles, and the MiTAC-Synnex Group, a leading industrial conglomerate in Taiwan, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and distribution models optimized for the Taiwan market.

Under the terms of the non-binding agreement, Hyzon and HwaQi, a MiTAC-Synnex affiliate, will work to establish a joint operating model delivering a product portfolio, service, and logistics operations tailored to the needs of the Taiwan market. The companies anticipate securing orders from municipalities and private businesses, targeting first commercial shipments in 2022.

Hyzon is also expected to support MiTAC-Synnex’s decarbonization efforts, starting with the supply of two fuel cell electric trucks to MiTAC-Synnex in 2022. Pending successful deployment of these initial trucks and appropriate regulatory frameworks in Taiwan, Hyzon and MiTAC-Synnex anticipate jointly building substantial business volumes for Hyzon FCEVs in Taiwan.

“Partnering with MiTAC-Synnex allows Hyzon to expand its crucial work of decarbonizing heavy transport into Taiwan,” said Craig Knight, Hyzon CEO and Co-Founder. “MiTAC-Synnex’s strong relationships, significant operating footprint, and insight into the market are invaluable as we seek to transition commercial trucking in Taiwan to Hyzon vehicles in the coming years.”

To accelerate the adoption of Hyzon vehicles across Taiwan, the companies are evaluating the option to explore hydrogen production and refueling infrastructure assets and partnerships to provide green hydrogen to Hyzon fleets.

“Over the past 60 years, MiTAC-Synnex has established a track record of success, leading innovation in numerous growth industries. By collaborating with Hyzon, MiTAC-Synnex extends its commitment to reducing emissions and air pollution in Taiwan by addressing one of the biggest contributors,” said Matthew Miau, MiTAC-Synnex Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer. “Bringing Hyzon’s technology together with MiTAC-Synnex’s market experience creates unique access along each step of the hydrogen value chain.”

This announcement follows several recent partnership announcements by Hyzon relating to partnerships, spanning large green hydrogen production, distributed hydrogen hub models and heavy-duty truck deployments in segments of industry that contribute substantially to global emissions. Aided by building tailwinds from pro-hydrogen decarbonization policy frameworks in the European Union, the United States and elsewhere, fuel cell commercial mobility applications are expected to ramp rapidly across the globe.

SOURCE: Hyzon Motors