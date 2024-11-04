Hyzon announces completion of successful trial Of 200kW Class 8 FCEV truck with IMC Logistics

Company’s ongoing trial program reinforces commitment to decarbonizing heavy-duty industries

Hyzon, a U.S.-based high-performance hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer and technology developer focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonize the most demanding industries, today announced the completion of a successful trial of its Class 8 200kW Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) with IMC Logistics, the largest container drayage company in the U.S. The two-week trial performance is the latest in a series of trials across Hyzon’s Class 8 200kW and refuse FCEV truck platforms, all of which have been deemed successful to date.

“The success of this trial with IMC is in line with the impressive outcomes we’ve seen across the other trials of our Class 8 200kW Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) truck,” said Hyzon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parker Meeks. “These consistent outcomes reinforce our confidence as we move toward full commercial activation, marking an exciting step forward in deploying hydrogen fuel cell solutions at scale,” added Meeks.

IMC Logistics tested the Hyzon truck throughout the local Houston market, driving more than 1,000 miles in the two-week trial. IMC’s trial is a proactive step in exploring hydrogen fuel cell performance in their fleet in the state of Texas.

“We put the truck through a rigorous trial, and it performed well, with positive feedback from drivers, said Will Connell, IMC Logistics Gulf Region President. “Our company already has the largest deployment of hydrogen vehicles in the nation and in support of our ongoing commitment to sustainability, IMC is eager to review new technologies that would enable us to expand where we can service our customers with environmentally friendly solutions for their supply chain,” he added.

According to Meeks, the IMC Class 8 200kW FCEV trial highlights Hyzon’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the hydrogen fuel cell industry.

Inclusive of the IMC trial, Hyzon has completed eight trials, all deemed successful, of its 200kW Class 8 and refuse truck platforms since July 2024, moving to commercial activation as trials complete. Hyzon’s ongoing trial program has more than 20 large fleet trials across both truck platforms planned through February 2025.

