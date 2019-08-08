Hyundai Motor UK announces new Kona Hybrid pricing and specifications

Hyundai Motor UK has officially announced the pricing and specification changes for the New Kona Hybrid, which is on sale from the 30th September.

A natural extension to the Kona family, the New Kona Hybrid responds to customers’ demands for more SUV-bodied eco-mobility models. In addition to its bold design, it offers an efficient full hybrid powertrain and features a range of technology enhancements including advanced Bluelink® connectivity features, as well as state-of-the-art infotainment features. New Kona Hybrid also introduces the optional SmartSense™ safety packages, allowing customers to choose from a range of relevant active safety and driving assistance systems.

The New Kona Hybrid is also the brands latest electrified model, joining Kona Electric, Nexo, the refreshed IONIQ range of electric powertrains and the Smartstream 48V hybrid combustion engine system, in an ever expanding range of eco-friendly vehicles that demonstrate Hyundai’s commitment to lowering vehicle emissions.

New Kona Hybrid takes its drivetrain from the proven IONIQ Hybrid, with the Kappa 1.6 GDi Atkinson Cycle combustion engine working with the 1.56kWh battery and 32kW motor to deliver a maximum hybrid system power of 141PS and 265Nm to the front wheels, via a 6 speed dual clutch transmission. New Kona Hybrid takes the multi-link rear suspension from the Kona Premium GT models for drivers looking for an enhanced driving experience, whilst owners looking for increased practicality can now combine hybrid power with a towing capacity of up to 1300kg.

New Kona Hybrid models from the Premium trim upwards, offer a 10.25” touch screen navigation system which features Bluelink® telematics. Bluelink® is Hyundai’s smartphone app based connected car service that enables drivers to carry out a number of different functions whilst away from their Kona Hybrid, including allowing drivers to unlock the car doors remotely and reminding the driver of the vehicle’s parked location. Bluelink® will also be able to advise drivers of nearby on street and off street parking facilities, fuel station pricing information and Hyundai dealership information.

From £22,495, the Kona Hybrid SE includes climate control, an electric parking brake and steering wheel mounted gearshift paddles. Exterior changes include 16” wheels of a design bespoke to the hybrid model and Blue Drive badging to the wings and tailgate. Interior changes for the hybrid model include white accents around the air vents and gear lever surround, as well as accompanying white stitching to the seats. Kona Hybrid SE also features a number of key items found in the non-hybrid model including the 7” touchscreen audio system with standard subscription free Apple Car Play™ and Android Auto™, rear parking sensors with camera and standard Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Driver Attention Alert (DAA). Customers will also have the option to specify the SmartSense™ 1 safety pack that includes Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with pedestrian & cycle recognition and Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with stop and go function.

The Kona Hybrid Premium, from £24,295, continues with the same high level of specification found in the non-hybrid Premium trim level which includes features such as the KRELL premium sound system, keyless entry with stop/start button, privacy glass, wireless charging for compatible mobile devices, automatic windscreen wipers and front fog lamps. For hybrid models, the Premium trim adds the 10.25” touch screen navigation system with Bluelink® connectivity and 18” wheels with a unique design. The SmartSense™ 2 safety pack which includes AEB, SCC with stop and go function, Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW) that displays the current speed limit to the driver on the instrument cluster and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) is available as an option.

The top of the range Kona Hybrid Premium SE models start from £27,195 and offer LED headlamps with High Beam Assist (HBA), LED rear lamps and AEB as standard. These features are all in addition to the feature rich specification of non-hybrid Premium SE which includes leather seat trim with white stitching for hybrid models, heated, ventilated and electrically operated front seats and head up display. Standard BSD with RCTA is also available alongside AEB at Premium SE trim level, with the SmartSense™ 3 safety pack giving customer the additional option of SCC with stop and go function, LFA and Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW) that also displays the current speed limit to the driver on the head up display as well as instrument cluster.

Customers for Kona Hybrid have a choice of 8 colours, Galactic Grey (pearl) is a no cost option finish, with Chalk White (metallic), Tangerine Comet (pearl), Blue Lagoon (metallic pearl), Pulse Red (metallic pearl), Lake Silver (metallic pearl), Phantom Black (pearl) and Acid Yellow (metallic pearl) being a £565 option.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “The New Kona Hybrid joins the 1.6 and 2.0 Tucson 48V Hybrids, 39kWh and 64 kWh Kona Electric models and the Nexo Hydrogen Fuel Cell to form one of the industry’s strongest eco-friendly SUV line ups. The Kona family now offers something for everyone, with the economical 1.0 turbocharged petrol engine Kona models, the confident and able 4WD Kona Premium GT, the latest electrified combustion engine hybrid technology of New Kona Hybrid and the long range zero emission capability of Kona Electric.”

All Kona Hybrid models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor