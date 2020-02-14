Hyundai Motor to unveil new concept EV “Prophecy” at Geneva International Motor Show

Hyundai Motor Company will unveil its new concept EV, “Prophecy”, expressing the company’s latest design language, at the upcoming Geneva International Motor Show, on March 3, 2020. The concept will remain on display until March 15.

In line with Hyundai’s “Sensuous Sportiness” design philosophy, the new concept embodies a beautiful silhouette accentuated by graceful curves flowing over broad rear flanks that provide excellent aerodynamics. The boat-tail line created by the rear quarter panels are complemented by the integrated spoiler and pixel lamp taillights.

“”Prophecy” does not follow trends. It accentuates timeless beauty that will stand the test of time,” said SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “Its iconic design stands to expand Hyundai’s design spectrum toward even broader horizons.”

The name “Prophecy” reflects the concept’s purpose, defining the direction of future Hyundai designs, while establishing itself as a design icon for Hyundai’s EV lineup.

The Hyundai “Prophecy” concept EV will be unveiled to the world on March 3 at the Geneva International Motor Show (11:45 CEST, Stand 4252 / Hall4). Hyundai Motor will be showcasing electrification strategy under the concept of ‘Real Progress is in the Air’, which is inspired by new brand vision(Progress for Humanity) and exhibition contents.

SOURCE: Hyundai