Hyundai Motor teases Ioniq 9 SUV’s lounge-like interior

Hyundai Motor Company today shared initial details of the interior of its much-anticipated IONIQ 9, the brand’s first all-electric three-row SUV. This milestone addition to the IONIQ lineup underscores the company’s commitment to electric vehicle (EV) technology, cementing its electrification leadership.

IONIQ 9 signifies Hyundai Motor’s entry into the large electric vehicle sector, building on the success of the award-winning IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6. With its spacious and comfortable interior, IONIQ 9 is set to revolutionize the EV experience.

“IONIQ 9 offers the ultimate lounge-like environment,” said Simon Loasby, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center. “Its nature-inspired, lounge-like interior reflects our progressive approach of how we envision the technology, customer-centric design and tranquility, coming together seamlessly in the future of mobility.”

IONIQ 9’s ‘Aerosthetic’ silhouette gives way to an interior tailored to relaxation. Hyundai Motor’s advanced Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) provides a spacious cabin that features a flat floor across all three rows, enabling easy movement within the vehicle.

Beyond its impressive level of spaciousness, IONIQ 9’s interior features soft, elliptical design elements, such as the door trim and door handle, that contribute to a serene and sophisticated atmosphere.

As a large, three-row all-electric SUV, IONIQ 9 is capable of seating up to seven occupants comfortably. Its interior design delivers the versatility to accommodate different needs and situations, allowing each passenger to utilize the space flexibly.

Coupled with the IONIQ lineup’s groundbreaking electrification capabilities, IONIQ 9’s spatial innovations are set to deliver an unparalleled and distinctive customer experience.

More detailed information will be revealed at IONIQ 9’s World Premiere in Los Angeles later this month.

